Candace Bushnell’s one-woman show, Is There Still Sex in the City?, will debut in June at the Bucks County Playhouse

Sex and the City Author Candace Bushnell Starring in Solo Show About Women 'Through the Decades'

Sex and the City is heading to the stage.

Candace Bushnell, who wrote the books that inspired the popular Sarah Jessica Parker-led TV series, will be starring in a one-woman show titled Is There Still Sex in the City? at the Bucks County Playhouse in Pennsylvania starting June 22.

"We are going to talk about girlfriends, the real Mr. Big, feminism, romance, money, careers, sex, and we may touch on … the many, many men I dated before I found my so-called Mr. Big," the author told Page Six, referencing Chris Noth's character in SATC.

"It's really about women in the '70s, '80s, '90s, and how women's lives look and how they change through the decades," she added.

Bushnell, often touted as the “real-life Carrie Bradshaw,” said her upcoming performance will feature “a lot of fun stories.”

"This is the kind of show where you go with your girlfriends, it's that kind of atmosphere," she told the outlet. "You're going to laugh."

News of Bushnell's show comes on the heels of HBO Max's announcement that a SATC revival is in the works. The popular franchise originally aired from 1998 to 2004 on HBO and released two spin-off movies in 2008 and 2010.

The upcoming reboot, titled And Just Like That, will be executive produced by Parker, as well as her costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The trio are all reprising their original roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively, though Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones.

In a January statement about the reboot, Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said she was excited for fans to see how the iconic characters' stories have evolved since the original series and movies.