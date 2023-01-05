'Sex and the City' Author Candace Bushnell Reveals How She Answers 'Team Big or Team Aidan?'

Candace Bushnell is making her Sex and the City preferences known.

The author, 64, who penned the column for The New York Observer that was later adapted into the bestselling SATC franchise, weighed in on the long-standing fan debate tied to Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love life on Twitter Wednesday.

When prompted to declare her allegiance to earnest carpenter Aidan (John Corbett) versus businessman John James "Mr. Big" Preston (Chris Noth), Bushnell revealed she chooses neither.

"When people ask me if I'm Team Big or Team Aidan, I loudly proclaim my love for Harry Goldenblatt," Bushnell said in a tweet, referring to Charlotte York's (Kristin Davis) divorce attorney–turned–husband (Evan Handler).

In response to her tweet, many SATC fans chimed in with their own thoughts and reactions to Bushnell's choice. "The bald Jewish men of America thank you," one person wrote, as another said, "This is the only correct answer."

SATC, which also starred Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon, ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004 and spawned two films, which were released in 2008 and 2010.

In December 2021, the SATC sequel series And Just Like That... hit HBO Max. The debut episode shockingly ended with Mr. Big having a fatal heart attack. (Shortly after the premiere, Noth was accused by multiple women of sexual assault, which he has denied.)

Last September, Parker confirmed that Corbett, 61, will reprise his role in season 2 of AJLT. "Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Corbett would step into the role of Carrie Bradshaw's ex once again. "Well, you know, I can't be, like, cryptic about it anymore."

News of Corbett's formal return to the SATC universe came after he mistakenly claimed he'd be joining season 1. In 2021, he told Page Six he'd be seen as Aidan again. "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]," he said. "I like all those people, they've been very nice to me."

And Just Like That... season 2 is currently in production. Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max.