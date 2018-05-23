Cosmos, Please! Sex and the City Celebrating 20th Anniversary with 3-Day TV Marathon

Grab your girls and your cosmos!

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sex and the City premiere, E! is hosting a “binge-a-thon” of the beloved show.

The three-day event, which kicks off June 8, will feature every episode from all six seasons of the show.

And to make the momentous event even sweeter, the first day of the marathon falls on National Best Friend Day.

The hit HBO show followed Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) as they conquered the city, love and their careers together.

Sex and the City Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

Sex and the City featured 94 episodes over a six-season run and led to two full-length feature films.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’s ‘Excited’ for Cynthia Nixon’s Governor Bid: ‘I’m Proud of Her

The marathon will begin Friday with a half-hour Sex and the City-theme episode of E! News, where hosts Erin Lim and Carissa Culiner will take a look back at some of the most iconic moments from the series.

Earlier this year, talk of a possible forthcoming third Sex and the City movie made headlines, despite Cattrall openly refusing to have any part of it.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City James Devaney/WireImage

But Parker recently revealed that another installment of SATC has not been completely ruled out.

“Whether we choose to revisit it at another time and reimagine that story — that’s something [director] Michael [Patrick King] and I just haven’t talked about yet, that doesn’t mean we won’t, but we haven’t at this time,” she said.

The Sex and the City marathon begins June 8 at 7:30pm ET and conclude June 10 at 7pm ET on E!