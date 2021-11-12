Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Sex and the City Revival And Just Like That

Dust off your Manolos and make yourself a Cosmo because the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That premieres on Dec. 9

Raise your Cosmos as we make a toast because And Just Like That, the long-awaited Sex and the City 10-episode revival, is on its way!

On Instagram, Parker posted a short clip of the series, while channeling her signature Carrie Bradshaw style in the caption: "I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now?" Nixon, who'll be returning as Miranda Hobbs, followed suit and wrote: "You, me, New York...anything is possible." Davis, who'll return as Charlotte York, posted: "Anything is possible....Meet you there!"

Although Sex and the City released its final episode in 2004, the storyline is still relatable for a wide range of audiences. "I think young women still really relate to this story," Parker told Vogue. "It's about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you, bloodied, down the street."

Premiering in 1998, Sex and the City follows the adventurous and ambitious, designer-obsessed lives of four, fashionista friends and their journeys as they navigate careers, love, and – you guessed it, sex. Parker confirmed in an interview "there's still a lot of sex in this version of Sex and the City."

sarah jessica parker in sex and the city Credit: James Devaney/Wireimage

The six-season show, based on Candace Bushnell's book of the same name, ran until 2004. Since its final episode, two films have been created: the first premiered in 2008 followed by a sequel in 2010.

The four intelligent, self-sufficient, strong-minded friends in the show resonated with its audience, serving as role models for a generation of women.

"It was a show about glamorous women who often find themselves in unglamorous situations, and about how that's not the end of the world," Gossip Girl actor and writer Tavi Gevinson told Vogue. "Watching it in high school gave me my first glimpse into adulthood, into womanhood, into what it's like to live in New York."

Image Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros.

As a new chapter continues with And Just Like That, Parker will reprise her role as a freelance writer-turned-podcaster Carrie – but rather than facing the trials and tribulations that came with a thirty-something running amuck in the Lower East Side of NYC, she'll be facing them in her fifties.

The show will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," Deadline reported.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Canestraro seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in the West Village on September 17, 2021 in New York City. Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Now it's time to dust off your Manolos and kick your feet up as we break down everything you need to know about the Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That.

When will And Just Like That premiere?

The first official trailer for And Just Like That announced the first two episodes will premiere on Dec. 9 on HBO Max. The ten-episode series will then release new episodes every Thursday into the new year.

Will the And Just Like That series creator be the same as Sex and the City?

Darren Star, the creator of Sex and the City, will not be returning to work on And Just Like That. The showrunner for the new show is Michael Patrick King, who was the showrunner of the original series and who wrote and directed both spinoff films. Parker, Nixon, Davis, and King executive produce with Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and John Melfi.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Darren Star, Creator of "Sex & the City" Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Star, who's also the creator of Netflix's Emily in Paris, told The Hollywood Reporter, "I can't do the next chapter of Sex and the City because I'm doing new shows." He added, "And it's amazing that those stories will continue to be told — I love all the talented people who are working on it and, for the audience, I think that's fantastic — but I know what my bandwidth allows me to do, and it allows me to do what I'm doing now."

Which Sex and the City cast members will return for And Just Like That?

In addition to Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Nixon (Miranda Hobbs), and Davis (Charlotte York), Sex and the City fans can rest assured in knowing that other original characters will be making their return.

Sarah Jessica Parker Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Chris Noth will also come back as Mr. Big, Carrie's six-season love interest, although it was a decision that he was apprehensive about at first.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis with Nicole Ari Parker Credit: sarah jessica parker/instagram

"It was a little bit of a sort of creative negotiation because I didn't really feel I had anything to offer in that role again," Noth told Yahoo! in an interview. "It kind of felt like I had done it."

Charlotte's daughters, Lily and Rose, as well as Miranda's son, Brady, will also make appearances on the show.

Sex and the City Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Which Sex and the City cast members won't return for And Just Like That?

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave," HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys said. "Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

TURQUOISE STATEMENT EARRINGS Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Warner Bros.

Cattrall has been vocal about her decision to forgo her spot in the revival, and even posted on Instagram poking fun. One commenter wrote, "Kim Cattrall flying around the moon instead of joining the Sex and the City reboot is such iconic behaviour."

Since Samantha isn't making her return, her boyfriend Smith Jerrod won't be coming back either. "I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" actor Jason Lewis told Daily Front Row. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

Following Willie Garson's death in September, his character Stanford Blatch will not be returning (but may be addressed in the revival's plot).

sarah jessica parker and willie garson Credit: James Devaney/GC

Will Samantha be replaced in And Just Like That?

Parker confirmed on her Instagram post that Samantha's character will not be replaced in the new series (and addressed her controversial relationship with the actress). "No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story," she wrote. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X."

Will there be newcomers joining the cast of And Just Like That?

In May, Grey's Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez joined the cast. Ramírez's character, Che Diaz, is a non-binary, queer standup comedian who hosts a popular podcast that Carrie Bradshaw appears on often.

Sarita Choudhury, known for her breakthrough role in the 1991 drama Mississippi Masala, will play "a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker," according to Entertainment Weekly.

nicole ari parker Credit: sarah jessica parker/ instagram

Nicole Ari Parker, who's appeared on shows including Empire and Chicago P.D., will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three. Hamilton star Christopher Jackson is also on board, cast as her husband, Herbert Wexley.

Joining them is The Morning Show's Karen Pittman appearing "as Dr. Nya Wallace, who's described as a brilliant, yet challenging Columbia Law professor."

Will And Just Like That address the coronavirus pandemic?

Almost three weeks after Parker and her costars confirmed the revival news, the actress addressed whether the reboot will address the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Parker revealed that the pandemic will "obviously be part of the storyline because that's the city [these characters] live in. I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all."

Mario Cantone Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

What will the first episode of And Just Like That be titled?