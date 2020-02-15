Sex and the City Actress Lynn Cohen Dies at 86

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Sex and the City actress and Broadway star Lynn Cohen died Friday morning, a rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE. She was 86.

Cohen was best known for her role as Magda in the HBO series from seasons 3-6 and both of its subsequent films. She also played Mags in 2013’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Her other notable film roles include Steven Spielberg’s Munich, in which she played Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, and the 2008 action thriller Eagle Eye as Mrs. Wierzbowski.

According to her Broadway IBDB page, Cohen studied acting at Michael Howard Studios in New York City and appeared on shows like Orpheus Descending and Ivanov. For her role in I Remember Mama, she was nominated for the 2014 Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding featured actress in a play, and then won the 2009 Richard Seff Award for Chasing Manet.



Cohen’s numerous television credits include roles in Nurse Jackie, Damages, Masters of None, The Affair, Law & Order: SVU, Chicago Med, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, according to her IMDb page.

Cohen is survived by her husband Richard T. Cohen, whom she wed in 1964.

She was previously married to Gilbert L. Franzen for three years until his death in 1960. They had one child together.