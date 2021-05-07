"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" the actor said of reprising his role as Samantha Jones' boyfriend, Smith Jerrod

Sex and the City Actor Jason Lewis Not Returning for Reboot, Says Revival Is 'About the Girls'

Sex and the City heartthrob Jason Lewis will not be returning for the buzzed-about HBO reboot.

Lewis, 49, famously played Kim Catrall's model boyfriend, Smith Jerrod, in the hit series, later reprising his role for both SATC movies. However, the real-life model-turned-actor said he wasn't asked back for the HBO Max revival, And Just Like That, saying the latest installment is "about the girls."

"I have not [been approached}, but I would be the last to know! As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls," he told the Daily Front Row in a recent interview.

Sex and the City Sex and the City 2 (2010) | Credit: New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

In January, PEOPLE confirmed that the Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and will return to the small screen as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte for the next chapter of the iconic series, joining Michael Patrick King as executive producers. Catrall will not return to the reboot as core character Samantha Jones.

The revival will follow the trio "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," a press release said. Production for the 10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to start New York in late spring.

sarah jessica parker Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City | Credit: New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Offscreen, Samatha's fictional beau has found "the one." Last year, Lewis shared the news about his engagement to producer Liz Godwin exclusively with PEOPLE, detailing their fall 2021 wedding plans and the magical proposal.

"To keep Liz from suspecting anything, I organized a climbing [and] beach day out at Point Dume, Malibu, with friends and family gathered for the holidays," Lewis said at the time. "We set Liz up to climb a cliff right over the water, just before sunset."

He continued: "My buddies and I then sprinted up a back trail to the climb so I could be waiting for her at the top. I anchored myself to the rock — clipped her to me, just in case — then got on one knee and did 'the thing.'"

Chatting with Daily Front Row, Lewis commented on the iconic show's legacy, saying its warmth and humanity is why it's still so popular today.

"I think a good story well told lets us know we're not alone in the world. It speaks to universal themes that matter to all of us," the actor said. "And it was a very viscerally entertaining show: beautiful sets, clothing…shoes! Those dramatic life experiences. Michael Patrick King was brilliant… he spoke to things that matter."