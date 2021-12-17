Ben Stiller's Severance Starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette Announces Premiere Date — Watch Teaser

Adam Scott, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette and more star in the new Apple TV+ series premiering on Feb. 18

Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette are reuniting as he directs her in his latest project, Severance.

In the first teaser for the highly anticipated Apple TV+ drama, released on Thursday, fans get a sneak peek at a group of people who undergo a severance procedure, which divides their work memories from their personal lives.

Mark Scout, played by Adam Scott, 48, heads up a group of employees at Lumen Industries to try to help his co-workers have a better work-life balance by surgically separating their brains in an effort to leave their work drama at the office and issues at home behind.

In the first few moments, we see the participants in a lit room and seated with a white backdrop, reading off white note cards and mostly looking calm. "I have elected under my own pre-accord to undergo the procedure known as severance," they announce.

The trailer for the workplace drama continues with the group reciting their consent to undergo the procedure while visually showing a slew of activities and tests which include brain scans and rolling a ball to one another.

As the trailer goes on, they continue giving their OK to have the procedure done as flashes of their happy yet stressful home lives are shown.

The procedure, which is "comprehensive and irreversible," will put Mark at the center of the mystery where he's forced to confront both issues in his work and personal life.

Stiller and Arquette previously worked on the 2018 Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, which was based on a real-life 2015 prison break. Stiller directed all seven episodes and Arquette won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell, who helps two murderers David Sweat (Paul Dano) and Richard Matt (Benicio Del Toro) escape from prison.

Severance also stars Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken.

In addition to starring in the show, Arquette and Scott are also producers. Stiller serves as an executive producer as well.