Severance Renewed for Season 2: 'You'll Feel Like You've Never Left'

Apple TV+ is bringing back its workplace thriller.

Severance will officially return for a second season, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday morning with a video on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You'll feel like you've never left," a TV screen reads.

Severance questions how far one can (and should) go to separate work from home life. Adam Scott stars as Mark, the boss of a very unique workplace called Lumon Industries. His team's memories have been surgically divided so when they're at work, they have no recollection of their lives outside the job — and vice versa.

In season 1, a stranger outside of the workplace prompts the employees to question their odd job and search for answers. The daring surgical experiment — and the idea of a physical work/life balance — has garnered praise from viewers and critics.

Severance Credit: apple tv+

"It's really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement," executive producer and director Ben Stiller said in a statement. "It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan's [Erickson's] pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi season story, and I'm really happy we get to continue it. I'm grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!"

Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, teased a deeper look into the Lumon Industries workplace than season 1 has even offered.

"Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that's equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can't get enough of these rich characters," he said. "We're excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season 2."