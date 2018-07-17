Get a Sneak Peek at the Four Couples Swapping Spouses in Reality Show Seven Year Switch

Seven Year Switch is back.

The hit reality series from the producers of Married at First Sight returns Tuesday night for its third season, and four couples are swapping spouses in hopes of saving their marriages.

Under the guidance of Dr. Jessica and Charles J. Orlando, the couples will explore life with a new husband or wife as they undergo “switch therapy.”

Kenya, 37, fell for her husband Charles, 35, because of his strong Christian faith but the duo recently separated after she discovered he had been unfaithful.

Tony and Kenya

Meanwhile, Anthony, 36, and Angela, 32, are at odds over starting a family and focusing on their careers.

Charles and Angela

Rosslyn, 34, has been feeling lonely in her marriage to Bobby, 34, and he believes undergoing the experiment is the only way he can save their union.

Rosslyn and Reece Courtesy Kinetic Content

And finally, Diane, 38, struggles with her 33-year-old husband Reece’s lack of motivation and as a result he feels insecure about their marriage.

Diane and Bobby

Throughout the experiment, the couples will be: Reece and Rosslyn, Tony and Kenya, Bobby and Diane and Charles and Angela. At the end of the season, the cast will decide if they want to stay married or split from their legal spouses.

The season premiere of Seven Year Switch (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime.