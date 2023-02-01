Seth Rogen Says He 'Doesn't Think Anyone Would Do' 'Freaks and Geeks' Revival: 'Just Let It Exist'

"I know enough now not to f--- with that," Seth Rogen tells PEOPLE of a potential Freaks and Geeks revival after the short-lived show ran for one season from 1999 to 2000

Published on February 1, 2023
Seth Rogen Houseplant
Seth Rogen.

Seth Rogen doesn't want to ruin a good thing.

The Golden Globe nominee, 40, tells PEOPLE that he "wouldn't do" a revival of his breakout show, Freaks and Geeks, which ran for one season on NBC from 1999 to 2000.

"I don't think anyone would do it," admits Rogen as he prepares to treat guests to an Airbnb collaboration inspired by his cannabis home goods brand Houseplant. "It's so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good."

"I know enough now not to f— with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it," he adds. "And just let it exist."

Freaks And Geeks , Linda Cardellini, John Francis Delay, James Franco, Busy Philipps, Seth Rogen
Freaks And Geeks cast. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Created by Paul Feig and executive-produced by Judd Apatow, Freaks and Geeks followed teenager Lindsay Weir (Linda Caredellini) as she struggles to fit in with the burnouts (Rogen, James Franco, Jason Segel and Busy Philipps) at her high school in 1980 Detroit.

Meanwhile, her nerdy younger brother Sam (John Francis Daley) adjusts to freshman year with his outcast friends (Martin Starr and Samm Levine).

Rogen played the role of Ken Miller in the short-lived series, which helped launch his career and has since become a cult hit over the years.

The actor has also noticed a resurgence for his hit 2007 teen comedy Superbad, which he co-wrote with filmmaking partner and Houseplant co-founder Evan Goldberg. He recently bonded over the flick with his 20-year-old The Fabelmans costar Gabriel LaBelle.

"What's crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like, 19 years old and his and his friends' favorite movie is Superbad," Rogen raves. "So it never changed for some reason. No one's made a good high school movie since then."

The Hilarity for Charity co-founder also says he's "so happy" for Fabelmans director Steven Spielberg and costar Michelle Williams for their recent Academy Award nominations, which he says are "all very well-deserved."

Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogenarrives at the AFI Awards Luncheon
Gabriel LaBelle and Seth Rogen. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Rogen's Airbnb is inspired by his Houseplant headquarters, of which he gave a tour to archdigest.com last April. Perched in the hills of Los Angeles with stunning views of the city, the mid-century oasis is furnished with ceramic pieces created by Rogen.

Although cannabis is not provided with the experience, and smoking is prohibited inside the house, Rogen will stop by to share some pottery pointers and vibe out to Houseplant's strain-specific LPs.

To celebrate the collaboration, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Hilarity for Charity, the Alzheimer's nonprofit co-founded by Rogen, his wife Lauren Miller Rogen and their friends.

Available for three one-night stays between Feb. 15 and 17, the full experience is available for $42. Bookings open Feb. 7 at noon CST on Airbnb.

