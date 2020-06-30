New Seth Rogen-Produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie in the Works

Cowabunga!

Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures and Nickelodeon have teamed up to produce a new CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

Nickelodeon, Rogen, 38, and his fellow Point Grey founders Evan Goldberg and James Weaver announced the joint project in a press release on Tuesday, explaining the new film will be Nickelodeon Animation Studio's first-ever CG theatrical production.

The motion picture will be directed by Jeff Rowe — who is known for Gravity Falls, Connected and Disenchantment — and will be written by Brendan O'Brian, who worked on Neighbors, Sorority Rising and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

"Adding Seth, Evan and James' genius to the humor and action that's already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property," Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family for ViacomCBS said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical," Robbins added.

Image zoom Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Paramount/Nicklodeon Movies/Kobal/Shutterstock

Nickelodeon first brought back the franchise in 2012 with the CG-animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and then the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2019.

The last two movies of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle franchise: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) were released by Paramount and produced by Michael Bay.

The franchise has raked in over $1 billion since 1990, Deadline reported.

The movies are based on the comic books created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman and follow how a mysterious radioactive ooze mutated four sewer turtles — Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael and Leonardo — and turned them into crime-fighting ninjas.

In 2017, Kat Graham made history when she was cast as the first Black April O'Neil in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.