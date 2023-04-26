Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne Navigate Adult Friendships — and Midlife Crisis — in New 'Platonic' Series

Lethal comedy duo Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back — and messier than ever — in the first trailer for their new series, Platonic.

The upcoming Apple TV+ comedy sees former best friends Will (Rogen) and Sylvia (Byrne) at the precipice of their midlife. Following Will's divorce, the pair reconnect after a years-long drift. Their rediscovered friendship becomes increasingly consuming, destabilizing both their lives.

For Sylvia, a married mother of three, the friendship brings out her wild side, leading her husband (Bros' Luke Macfarlane) to tell her in the trailer: "I don't like feeling like the second most important man in your life."

"It's embarrassing being a mess in front of you," Byrne's character tells her husband. "And Will's a much bigger mess than I am."

In the trailer, Byrne and Rogan's characters are up to no good as they snort horse tranquilizers in a public bathroom, and scream at each other about wanting only happiness for the other — after which Rogen walks out of the scene and straight through a glass door, slicing his forehead open. The duo seems to cause chaos everywhere they go.

A friend tells them their bond is "weird and destructive," while another says, "You can't be friends with a girl."

Apple TV+

"Your friendship with Will is not built for this phase of life," another friend tells Byrne's character as a scene where she's too drunk to stand up in a convenience store plays.

Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo also star in the series, which Rogen, 41, and Byrne, 43, executive produced. Francesca Delbanco and the two A-lister's Neighbors director Nick Stoller created, directed and wrote the 10-episode series.

Platonic marks the first time Rogen and Byrne have worked together since their stint as husband and wife in 2014's Neighbors and the 2016 sequel, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

Byrne told The New York Times ahead of the first movie's release that she and her costar had "an easy rapport" right off the bat.

Apple TV+

"That couple's really got to come off as authentic and self-assured, and I feel like we had that," she said of their characters.

Rogen agreed, adding, "It was fun to be in a dynamic like that, and it was easy. There's not a lot of conflict — you're not always trying to figure out clever ways to insult the person. It was really like having a partner."

The film, which also starred often-shirtless frat boys played by Zac Efron and Dave Franco, was a hit at the box office, grossing more than $269 million worldwide. In both films, a married couple played by Byrne and Rogen are pushed to their brink as they navigate loud and unruly neighbors who constantly interrupt their life — and wake up their newborn.

While the first movie saw Efron and Franco's fraternity as their neighbors and foes, in the second, Byrne and Rogen enlist their former enemies' help when a sorority takes over the house.

The first three episodes of Platonic debut May 24 on Apple TV+, with new episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays.