Seth Meyers Tests Positive for COVID Again, Suspends Late Night for the Week

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

Seth Meyers has tested positive for COVID-19 once again.

The 48-year-old informed his Late Night with Seth Meyers audience Wednesday on Twitter: "After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning. Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers!"

Fans were quick to express their concern, with one tweeting, "Take good care of yourself and don't rush back to work if you're not really ready...this thing might kick your ass. It took three weeks for my partner and I to get our energy back. Hoping you barely even notice it and that your family stays healthy! We'll miss you!"

Back in January, the comedian revealed on Twitter that he tested positive and subsequently canceled his show for one week.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)," Meyers wrote at the time. "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

Kimmel, 54, shared his initial COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter and Instagram on May 2. At the time, he said comedian Mike Birbiglia would host in his absence.

"Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to)," Kimmel joked.

"All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on," he continued. "Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night."

He again tested positive later that same month and had John Mulaney and Andy Samberg guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! in his place.

"I'm such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN. I am feeling fine," he wrote on Twitter as he shared the health update with fans. "The great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow."