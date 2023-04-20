Seth Meyers Says He Was the 'Drunkest I've Ever Been' After Day-Drinking with Rihanna

Seth Meyers was deep in the cups during a 2019 bout of on-camera day drinking with Rihanna.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, the Saturday Night Live alum admitted he was sozzled after going drink for drink with the 2023 Super Bowl performer for a recurring segment on his show called "Day Drinking."

Meyers, who's also gone day drinking with Kelly Clarkson and Ina Garten, told James Corden: "Rihanna was the drunkest I've ever been, I think, and it was worth every second of it."

In fact, Meyers revealed they "have to edit out some of the drinking just for time, so whatever you see, it's like 40 percent more than that."

When the talk show host got home, his wife wasn't thrilled when he passed out in the hallway.

"I went home, immediately fell asleep in the hallway of my apartment. Got in the door, fell asleep," he told Corden, 44. "My wife [Alexi Ashe] — passive-aggressively, James — put a water next to my head and went to bed."

The nearly-12-minute clip had Rihanna, 35, and Meyers, 49, throwing back shots, chugging beers and popping bottles of champagne while playing a series of drinking games.

Meyers also notes that even though he was beyond tipsy, the "We Found Love" singer kept her cool.

"Well, first of all, I should note that ... I hate to break the news here: she's younger than me. We drank the same amount and then she definitely went out," he said. "Like, she was fine. She walked out, she looked as good as she did when we started."

Some of the concoctions Rihanna and Meyers enjoyed were inspired by her catalog of hits, including "Under My Rumbrella" (rum, rum balls and rum raisin ice cream in a glass topped with tiny paper umbrellas), "Veuve in a Hostess Place" (Veuve Clicquot champagne garnished with an entire hostess Twinkie) and "Bitch Better Have My Bunny" (a tequila tipple served in the headless body of a giant chocolate bunny).

From there, the two played a drinking game in which Meyers challenged Rihanna to recall where she was based on photos of her past outfits. When she named the even correctly, Meyers took a shot. If she got it wrong, she'd have to drink up.

Needless to say, Meyers ended up stumbling over his words by the end of the segment, which concluded with Meyers singing one of his favorite Rihanna songs to her — 2016's "Work" — with the aid of some noise-canceling headphones.

