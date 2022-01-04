Seth Meyers Tests Positive for Breakthrough COVID, Cancels Late Night Shows for One Week

"The good news is, I feel fine," the Late Night with Seth Meyers host wrote on Twitter

Seth Meyers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will put his late-night show on hiatus.

The comedian, 48, revealed the news on Twitter Tuesday, sharing that NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers will be canceled through the rest of the week and then return remotely on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)," Meyers wrote. "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

On Monday night, Meyers, who filmed in the studio, virtually interviewed This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley as well as musician David Byrne.

Meyers' positive test comes amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, due in part to the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New York, where Meyers films Late Night, has been particularly hard hit in recent weeks, reporting 60,469 new cases of the virus on Monday, according to the New York Times COVID data tracker.

Also on Monday, Meyers' fellow late-night host Jimmy Fallon revealed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tonight Show host, 47, announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post, explaining that he received the positive results right before Christmas.

"Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," he wrote beside a photo that showed him sitting alone inside a testing room wearing a mask.

"Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed," he continued. "Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job."

"And also thanks for putting me in the 'What 'chu talkin' about Willis?' isolation room when they told me the news," Fallon jokingly added, referencing Gary Coleman's iconic line from the sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes.