Seth Meyers Celebrates Wedding Anniversary by Joking Wife Alexi Had 'Excuse to Back Out' 9 Years Ago

Seth Meyers has nothing but love and respect for his wife Alexi Ashe as they mark their ninth wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, the Late Night with Seth Meyers host, 48, recalled in a sweet Instagram post how his wife made it to the altar despite getting food poisoning on their wedding day.

"9 years ago today Alexi Ashe was in the ER with a bad bout of food poisoning," he wrote alongside a photo of his wife dancing barefoot in her wedding dress. "If anyone ever had an excuse to back out of a wedding it was her, but she went through with it and we've been married ever since."

"Her performance that day was a microcosm of who she is - a fighter who is always at her best no matter the circumstances," he added.

However, the comedian jokingly shared one gripe he had about Ashe, teasing, "If I have ANY complaint it's how little she does as a parent. It basically all falls on me. But today is not for petty grudges. It's to celebrate the love of my life!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Frisbee Meyers Instagram

This isn't the first time that Meyers has spoken about Ashe's unfortunate-timed illness.

In a 2013 interview on Late Night with David Letterman, the Saturday Night Live star shared more about how Ashe was hospitalized with food poisoning but still made it to their big day.

"I go to the emergency room, I meet her there and she's just like fully knocked out on a gurney like a person looks right before the end," Meyers told host David Letterman.

He continued, "A nurse walks in and takes one look at her and says, 'You're not getting married today.' And it was like my wife turned into the star of an action movie who's been knocked down and you think he's done…and she like propped herself up on her elbows and she's like, 'I am getting married today.'"

The couple — who tied the knot on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts in 2013 — welcomed their third child, a daughter named Adelaide, in 2021. They also share Ashe Olson, 6, and Axel Strahl, 4.