Seth Meyers Celebrates Wedding Anniversary by Joking Wife Alexi Had 'Excuse to Back Out' 9 Years Ago

The Late Night with Seth Meyers host called his wife, Alexi Ashe, "a fighter who is always at her best no matter the circumstances" in a sweet anniversary post on Thursday

By
Published on September 1, 2022 08:29 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG19/Getty

Seth Meyers has nothing but love and respect for his wife Alexi Ashe as they mark their ninth wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, the Late Night with Seth Meyers host, 48, recalled in a sweet Instagram post how his wife made it to the altar despite getting food poisoning on their wedding day.

"9 years ago today Alexi Ashe was in the ER with a bad bout of food poisoning," he wrote alongside a photo of his wife dancing barefoot in her wedding dress. "If anyone ever had an excuse to back out of a wedding it was her, but she went through with it and we've been married ever since."

"Her performance that day was a microcosm of who she is - a fighter who is always at her best no matter the circumstances," he added.

However, the comedian jokingly shared one gripe he had about Ashe, teasing, "If I have ANY complaint it's how little she does as a parent. It basically all falls on me. But today is not for petty grudges. It's to celebrate the love of my life!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seth Meyer, Alexi Ashe, Frisbee
Frisbee Meyers Instagram

This isn't the first time that Meyers has spoken about Ashe's unfortunate-timed illness.

In a 2013 interview on Late Night with David Letterman, the Saturday Night Live star shared more about how Ashe was hospitalized with food poisoning but still made it to their big day.

"I go to the emergency room, I meet her there and she's just like fully knocked out on a gurney like a person looks right before the end," Meyers told host David Letterman.

He continued, "A nurse walks in and takes one look at her and says, 'You're not getting married today.' And it was like my wife turned into the star of an action movie who's been knocked down and you think he's done…and she like propped herself up on her elbows and she's like, 'I am getting married today.'"

The couple — who tied the knot on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts in 2013 — welcomed their third child, a daughter named Adelaide, in 2021. They also share Ashe Olson, 6, and Axel Strahl, 4.

Related Articles
Sarah Michelle Gellar Freddy Prinze Jr. anniversary
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 20th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Tributes
Seth Meyers, ellen degeneres
Seth Meyers Says Wife Had 'Planned Home Birth' with Daughter After Welcoming Sons in Lobby, Uber
Alexi Ashe and Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Reveals He and Wife Alexi Ashe Secretly Welcomed Their Third Child — a Baby Girl!
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
Eric and Jessie James Decker
Eric Decker Pens Sweet Tribute to Wife Jessie James Decker on Their 9th Wedding Anniversary: 'Cheers to Us'
Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Shares Story of When a Seagull Stole a Bagel from His Son, 3½: 'He Burst Into Tears'
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
The Ultimate 'Real Housewives' Wedding Photo Album
Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers on Writing First Kids' Book with His Sons and Welcoming Third Baby During Home Birth
Pittsburgh bride Grace Gwaltney
Tom Hanks Jokes About Why He Loves Crashing Fans' Weddings: 'It's My Ego, Unchecked'
David and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham Mark Their 23rd Wedding Anniversary: 'She Will Always Be My Posh'
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Greg and Deonna from Married at First Sight's 9th season
'Married at First Sight' Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings
Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's Relationship Timeline
Jerry O'Connell and wife actress Rebecca Romijn arrive at the DVD release for the television series "Ugly Betty" at the Skybar Hollywood on August 20, 2007 in Hollywood, California
Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Celebrate 15 Years of Marriage: We're 'Still Smiling'
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: David Harbour and Lily Allen attend The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
David Harbour and Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline
amy schumer
Amy Schumer Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID, Says She's 'Bored' amid Quarantine