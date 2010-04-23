Seth Aaron Is ‘Sad’ Project Runway Is Over

Since emerging as a standout on season 7 of Project Runway, Seth Aaron Henderson hasn’t been able to go anywhere without being recognized. But he’d better get used to the attention: Last night, he was publicly crowned as the latest series champ.

Stunning the judges — including special guest Faith Hill — at New York Fashion Week with a colorful, 1940s Russian and German military-inspired collection, Henderson earned props for his innovative looks and impeccable tailoring. “I was with Michael Kors recently, and he told me that in all the years of Runway, these were the best-made clothes he’d ever seen,” Henderson tells PEOPLE. “Coming from him, that’s huge.”

While critiquing his work, the judges commended Henderson for “growing up,” a compliment he’s happy to take. “When I was on the show, I did wacky stuff and made clothes I knew you wouldn’t necessarily put on the shelf,” he says. But thanks to constructive criticism — especially from Marie Claire‘s Nina Garcia — he feels he’s changed. “I learned a lot and I grew tremendously,” he says.

Henderson also laughs off critics who question whether the collection had any underlying Nazi themes. “People ask me, like SS? Not literally. I’m not a Nazi fan! I know a lot of who lived through the war,” he explains. “One thing they all say is they’ll never forget the imprint the soldiers made on their minds. That was my inspiration: Come big and come bold. I didn’t want to forget what they saw. I came to win.”

He watched the finale Thursday night with costars Anthony Williams, Maya Luz and other Runway alumni at season 4 finalist Laura Bennett‘s New York apartment. “It was a big party,” he says. “My family was with me, and it was so cool to watch.” And did reliving the experience make him miss it? Definitely. “I want to go back and do it all over again,” he says. “I’m sad it’s over. I loved every second — the stress, the deadlines. Everything.”

Next up for Henderson is finding a manufacturer in Los Angeles to help jump start his ready-to-wear line. “I’d like an affordable, wearable line to be produced,” he says. “But I’ll continue with runway shows and couture. I love to sew — it’s what I do — so that will never stop.”

And as for life outside the runway? Henderson, 38, is just taking it one day at a time. “To my kids, I’m still dad,” he says. “And that’s fine with me.” –Kate Hogan

Lifetime Television