Loved Set It Up? Take Netflix's Summer RomCom Quiz to See What You Should Stream Next

To know a Netflix original romcom is to love it.

If you’ve watched instant classics like Set It Up and The Kissing Booth, you’re well aware that the streaming giant is killing the summer movie game. (Unless, of course, you have no taste.) Forget theaters — you can see the flirtiest flicks in the comfort of your own air-conditioned home.

According to Netflix, 80 million accounts have already tuned into one of their love stories — and one in three viewers have already re-watched The Kissing Booth, the film following Joey King as she dates her high-school bestie’s hot older brother (real-life boyfriend Jacob Elordi).

Netflix

And the PEOPLE office is currently obsessed with Set It Up, Zoey Deutch and Glenn Powell’s take on The Parent Trap (or, depending on who you side with, Cyrano de Bergerac) but with evil bosses.

Now, Netflix has created a personality quiz to test which romantic comedy you should stream next.

Courtesy Netflix

Grab the popcorn and at least one box of tissues, and let us know what you think about Netflix’s summer lineup.