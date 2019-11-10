14 Rare Sesame Street Photos from the Show's First Year on Television

Take a trip back in time to when the trailblazing children's show first aired 50 years ago on Nov. 10, 1969
By Diane J. Cho
November 10, 2019 08:00 AM

The show’s first hosts, Matt Robinson (Gordon), Will Lee (Mr. Hooper), Loretta Long (Susan) and Bob McGrath (Bob), pose with Big Bird on the set of the educational public television series in 1969.

Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, Ernie, Bert and Oscar the Grouch on set with some of 1969’s original cast members.

James Earl Jones joins Big Bird, Mr. Hooper and Maria on set to try the perfect egg cream back on April 5, 1969, in N.Y.C.

Puppeteer and creator of the iconic Muppet puppets Jim Henson poses with Kermit, Bert and Ernie before the show took off and eventually carved out its own place in children’s TV history.

Actor Matt Robinson films with Cookie Monster, who has his eyes set on — what else? — a big plate of cookies.

Actor Will Lee chats with Oscar the Grouch during a scene that aired in the show’s premiere season.

The four original hosts — Bob McGrath, Matt Robinson, Will Lee and Loretta Long — share some laughs on set.

Puppeteer Jim Henson holds Bert during rehearsals for an episode of Sesame Street at Reeves TeleTape Studio in 1970 in N.Y.C.

Puppeteers Daniel Seagren (holding Roosevelt Franklin), Jim Henson (holding Grandmother Happy) and Frank Oz (holding Betty Lou) rehearse for an episode at Reeves TeleTape Studio.

Actor and singer Bob McGrath rehearses at Reeves TeleTape Studio in 1970 in N.Y.C.

Jim Henson poses with a few of his Muppet creations, who became a major factor in the success of the Sesame Street series.

Jim Henson is seen holding Bert as he entertains a baby during rehearsals for the show at Reeves TeleTape Studio in 1970 in N.Y.C.

Jim Henson (holding an ‘Anything Muppet’ dentist) and Frank Oz (holding an ‘Anything Muppet’ postman) take their posts during rehearsal. 

Big Bird, Mr. Hooper, Gordon, Oscar the Grouch, Bob and Susan pose at the now-famous 123 Sesame Street, after it was confirmed that the show was greenlit for a second season, which premiered on Nov. 9, 1970.

