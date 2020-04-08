Sesame Street's Elmo to Host 'Virtual Play Date' to Bring Comfort to Kids amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Zach Pagano/NBCU

Even Elmo is on Zoom!

On April 14, everyone’s favorite fuzzy red muppet is inviting viewers to join him for Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate, which is a half-hour special featuring celebs like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross as part of Sesame Street‘s new Caring for Each Other initiative.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The “virtual play date” special follows Elmo and his Sesame Street pals as they find new ways to learn together online and discover fun things to do at home with their families — plus, they’ll celebrate today’s heroes like EMTs and doctors. The special is taped to look like a video conference — a familiar sight to most kids and their parents these days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ll also sing songs, take dance breaks, and play games. (Hathaway will join in a round of “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.”)

RELATED: 11 Mind-Blowing Facts You Never Knew About Sesame Street

“We hope Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate will entertain and inspire families at a moment when so many are feeling isolated and overwhelmed by current events,” says Steve Youngwood, Sesame Workshop’s President, Media & Education and Chief Operating Officer.

“With help from our distribution partners around the world, this special will encourage parents and kids to gather and relax as a family — in a way that only the Sesame Street Muppets can,” he says.

Elmo’s Playdate will air Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET, and will be available on all WarnerMedia Networks: HBO, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, TBS, TNT, truTV and PBS KIDS.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.