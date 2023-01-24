'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Lloyd N. Morrisett Dead at 93: 'A Wise, Thoughtful, and Above All, Kind Leader'

Lloyd N. Morrisett and Joan Ganz Cooney created the renowned children series in 1969

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 06:09 PM
2019 Kennedy Center Honoree co-founder of "Sesame Street," Lloyd Morrisett, arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, in Washington 2019 Kennedy Center Honors, Washington, USA - 07 Dec 2019
Photo: Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

Sesame Street co-creator Lloyd N. Morrisett has died, according to a tweet from Sesame Workshop. He was 93.

"Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93," read the post on Tuesday from the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Morrisett was remembered by the nonprofit as a "wise, thoughtful, and above all, kind leader" who was "fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate."

"A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact," another tweet added of Morrisett.

Alongside Joan Ganz Cooney, Morrisett created the renowned children's series in 1969 in the middle of the Civil Rights movement.

The organization described the show as a "simple but revolutionary idea" to help disadvantaged children prepare for school through animation, puppetry, and live-action sketch comedy.

Included with Sesame's Street announcement on Tuesday came a statement from Cooney, in which she mourned the death of her fellow co-creator and emphasized his impact in children's television.

"Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street," she said. " It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers."

"He was a trusted partner and loyal friend to me for over fifty years, and he will be sorely missed," she added.

Rosita, Abby Cadabby, Joan Ganz Cooney, Elmo, Lloyd Morrisett, Zoe and Grover attend SESAME WORKSHOP'S 7th Annual Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 27, 2009 in New York
ZACH HYMAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Morrisett received his B.A. at Oberlin College before helping to create the revolutionary television series. Following his undergraduate studies, he completed his Master's Degree in psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and later earned his Ph.D. in experimental psychology at Yale University.

In 1970, he helped found Sesame Workshop, which prides itself as "a community built on diversity, equity, and inclusion, where creators, educators, partners, and beloved characters come together to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder," according to their website.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Morrisett's biography on the website also states that he became a Lifetime Honorary Trustee after serving 30 years as Chairman of the Workshop's Board of Trustees for the organization.

Related Articles
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
'The Bachelor' 's Zach Shallcross Says Greer Blitzer Got First Impression Rose Due to Her 'Calming Effect on Me'
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Braced for Her 'Life Falling Apart' After Her Parents Entered Prison
How i met your father, Neil Patrick Harris
'HIMYF' Creators Tease 'Major Impact' Neil Patrick Harris's Return as Barney Will Have on New Series
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
'Abbott Elementary' 's Sheryl Lee Ralph Scores Super Bowl Gig — Find Out How She'll Join the Big Game
Angela Deem Jovi 90 Day Fiance
Angela Deem Posts and Deletes Video Dancing to Breakup Song with '90 Day' Costar Jovi Dufren
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: (L-R) Will Smith and Nia Long are seen backstage during the 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Nia Long Says 'Fresh Prince' Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
ZACH SHALLCROSS
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor' Season 27? Zach Shallcross's Eliminations So Far
Khloe Kardashian Andrea Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Mourns Tristan Thompson's Late Mom: I'll 'Miss You' More 'Every Single Day'
How I Met Your Mother, Season Four
Neil Patrick Harris Cameo Teased in 'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Premiere
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Leaves 1 Woman 'Heartbroken' After Sending Her Home Ahead of First Rose Ceremony
AGT All-Stars
'AGT: All-Stars' : Heidi Klum Forces 1 Act to 'Check I Wasn't Dreaming' After Earning Her Golden Buzzer
Darcey & Stacey: Stacey Says She 'Had Enough' of Her Sister Darcey 'Bad Attitude' During Move to Miami
'90 Day' 's Stacey Silva Says She 'Had Enough' of Her Sister Darcey's 'Bad Attitude' During Move to Miami
Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2022; Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi visits Sirusxm at SiriusXM Studios on January 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Andy Cohen Tells 'Jersey Shore' 's Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Why She'll Never Join 'RHONJ'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Christopher Meloni Calls Longtime Pal Mariska Hargitay by Pet Name in Kooky Birthday Tribute
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke Says She's 'Proud' to Be 'Alone, Not Lonely' amid Ex Matthew Lawrence's New Romance
Captain Lee and Camille Lamb
'Below Deck' : Captain Lee — and Ousted Stew Camille — Shore Up Fresh Drama in Midseason Trailer