The Cutest Sesame Street-Inspired Gear for Kids
A run of recent collaborations have us seeing sunny days ahead
The air will be a little sweeter on Monday night, April 26, when Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The special piggybacks off of the big 50th anniversary celebrations that started in late 2019, and, according to EW, will feature behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, Dr. Antony Fauci and John Oliver.
In the months since the beloved children's series hit its golden anniversary, a slew of brands have released their own Sesame Street-inspired gear. Here, a roundup of some recent favorites.
PAIR Eyewear x Sesame Street
PAIR Eyewear offers affordable prescription glasses and sunnies for kids and adults that come with interchangeable, magnetic frames. The brand's collaboration with Sesame Street features brightly hued options inspired by everyone's favorite characters including Elmo, Big Bird and Cookie Monster (above). Prices start at $30 for both kids and adults, and for every pair purchased, a pair is donated to a child in need. If Muppets aren't your thing, check out PAIR frames featuring Marvel and Harry Potter characters, instead.
LeSportsac x Sesame Street
Last fall, the bag brand launched a five-print collaboration inspired by the Sesame gang, plus a Sherpa collection with furry versions of Oscar the Grouch (above, $87.98), Cookie Monster and Elmo. In celebration of the partnership, LeSportsac and the series also donated care packages to Comfort Cases, a non-profit that provides children in foster care with cozy essentials.
Sesame Street Learn & Play Sets by CreateOn
The Magna-Tiles company has a whole host of fun Sesame-inspired playsets, like the truck above, based on The Monster at the End of This Story ($39.95). The double-sided tiles can help kids hone their fine motor skills, identify colors, learn words and practice independent play. Other favorites include an Oscar-driven garbage truck and full rendering of Hooper's Store.
Sesame Street for Bombas
Advertised as "soft as a hug from Elmo," Bombas' Sesame Street socks boast abstract depictions of the crew — Elmo, Bert, Ernie, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, Oscar and The Count — for both adults and kids. Pick up your favorites individually or in a four-pack for a colorful boost. The brand always donates a pair for every pair purchased, and for the Sesame Street collaboration specifically, they're giving proceeds to organizations that support those experiencing family homelessness.