The air will be a little sweeter on Monday night, April 26, when Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The special piggybacks off of the big 50th anniversary celebrations that started in late 2019, and, according to EW, will feature behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with stars like Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, Dr. Antony Fauci and John Oliver.

In the months since the beloved children's series hit its golden anniversary, a slew of brands have released their own Sesame Street-inspired gear. Here, a roundup of some recent favorites.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PAIR Eyewear x Sesame Street

Sesame Street gear Credit: Courtesy PAIR

PAIR Eyewear offers affordable prescription glasses and sunnies for kids and adults that come with interchangeable, magnetic frames. The brand's collaboration with Sesame Street features brightly hued options inspired by everyone's favorite characters including Elmo, Big Bird and Cookie Monster (above). Prices start at $30 for both kids and adults, and for every pair purchased, a pair is donated to a child in need. If Muppets aren't your thing, check out PAIR frames featuring Marvel and Harry Potter characters, instead.

LeSportsac x Sesame Street

Sesame Street gear Credit: Courtesy LeSportsac

Last fall, the bag brand launched a five-print collaboration inspired by the Sesame gang, plus a Sherpa collection with furry versions of Oscar the Grouch (above, $87.98), Cookie Monster and Elmo. In celebration of the partnership, LeSportsac and the series also donated care packages to Comfort Cases, a non-profit that provides children in foster care with cozy essentials.

Sesame Street Learn & Play Sets by CreateOn

Sesame Street gear Credit: Courtesy CreateOn

The Magna-Tiles company has a whole host of fun Sesame-inspired playsets, like the truck above, based on The Monster at the End of This Story ($39.95). The double-sided tiles can help kids hone their fine motor skills, identify colors, learn words and practice independent play. Other favorites include an Oscar-driven garbage truck and full rendering of Hooper's Store.

Sesame Street for Bombas

Sesame Street gear Credit: Courtesy Bombas