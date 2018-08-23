On Sesame Street, born and raised, is where Bert and Ernie spent most of their days!

Earlier this week, the Muppet duo Bert and Ernie gave Will Smith’s iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song a revamp, rapping about how the inseparable puppets met, while wearing the cutest ball caps.

“I said, ‘hello’ when I got near,” Bert sings in the video, released on Sesame Street‘s YouTube channel. “He said …”

“Oh what’s that? I got a banana in my ear,” Ernie adds.

“Wanna be friends who laugh learn and share?” Bert responds. “Ernie pointed to the chair and said …” as Ernie sings, “Sit right there.”



On a graffiti-stained set and and sitting on royal chairs reminiscent of the 1990s TV series Fresh Prince, the two Muppets sing along about their history as roommates. Instead of adding graffiti to the wall like Smith, 49, did in the original footage, Bert is seen wiping graffiti off the wall.

“One half of a whole, one half a pair,” Bert sings.



“This is the story of how we became Ernie and Bert. What a pair,” sings Ernie.

Ernie’s favorite toy, Rubber Duckie, makes a cameo during the video as well. Ernie’s song “Rubber Duckie” was released as a single in 1970 and even hit No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Smith starred on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air from 1990-96, propelling his career to later become an actor in the movie series Men In Black along with other blockbuster films such as The Pursuit of Happyness, Hancock and I Am Legend.

While Smith has never been on Sesame Street, he and wife Jada Pinkett Smith were guest stars on Elmopalooza, a 30th anniversary celebration of Sesame Street in 1998.