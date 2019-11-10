11 Mind-Blowing Facts You Never Knew About Sesame Street

As the classic kids' program celebrates its 50th year on television, get to know your favorite childhood show like never before with these fun facts from the Sesame Workshop staff
By Diane J. Cho
November 10, 2019 09:30 AM

Every year, Sesame Workshop — the non-profit behind Sesame Street — reaches more than 150 million kids in 150 countries who speak 70 languages.

More than 650 celebrity guests, including Chance the Rapper, John Legend, Amy Adams, Jessica Alba and more, have made cameos.

The series has won 193 Emmy Awards, 10 Grammy Awards and 5 Peabody Awards, and in December 2019, it will be the first television show to be recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Big Bird’s costume is made out of approximately 4,000 feathers.

Sesame Street has aired more than 4,500 episodes and produced 6,500 story books and counting.

There have been more than 30 original and localized co-productions of the series, including Galli Galli Sim Sim in India, Takalani Sesame in South Africa, Sesamstrasse in Germany and Sésamo in Latin America.

Caroll Spinney, who played the role of both Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch from 1967 to 2018, has claimed that Oscar is 43 years old — and always has been!

Grover has had dozens of jobs over the years, including bellhop, waiter, door-to-door salesman, bus driver, lumberjack and superhero.

Cookie Monster has a cousin in the U.K. named Biscuit Monster, who has appeared on the Sesame Street spinoff, The Furchester Hotel.

The character of Don Music was retired from the show because children were imitating how he would bang his head against his piano in frustration.

Big Bird has two penguin cousins: Zero and Blubba.

