Blake and Cookie Monster! Chance and Elmo! Absolutely Adorable Photos of Major Celebs Meeting Sesame Street's Stars

Revisit glimpses of your childhood in honor of the trailblazing show's 50th anniversary
By Diane J. Cho
November 08, 2019 03:09 PM

1 of 32

Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty

The legendary late singer Ray Charles played the piano during a jam session with Ernie and Bert on the set of Sesame Street in N.Y.C. on May 5, 1977.

2 of 32

Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Retired New York Yankee Derek Jeter once spent time with Elmo in the dugout before an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

3 of 32

Matthew Peyton/Getty

Glenn Close and Oscar the Grouch snapped a sweet photo before enjoying their night out at the Sesame Workshop’s 35th anniversary gala, which was held at Cipriani in N.Y.C. on June 4, 2003.

4 of 32

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Sandra Oh showed her support for the cast of Sesame Street, who won the Emmy’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 36th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in L.A. on Aug. 30, 2009.

5 of 32

Matthew Peyton/Getty

Tony Bennett and Elmo performed an unforgettable duet during the Sesame Workshop’s 35th anniversary gala.

6 of 32

Peter Kramer/Getty

Elmo reunited with Oprah Winfrey at the Sesame Workshop’s second annual benefit gala in N.Y.C. on June 2, 2004.

7 of 32

KMazur/WireImage

A young Dakota Fanning showed off her adorable front-toothless smile, as she took a group shot with the cast.

8 of 32

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Elmo posed on the shoulders of tennis star Venus Williams during the “Tennis Champion Venus Williams Plays Imaginary Tennis with Elmo” episode for the show’s 35th season, which aired on April 5, 2004.

9 of 32

Fred Lee/Walt Disney Television via Getty

The 2012 Good Morning America anchors welcomed Cookie Monster, Grover, Big Bird and other members of the Sesame cast to kick off their morning show.

10 of 32

Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

During Jimmy Fallon‘s classroom instruments segment on The Tonight Show, the host, The Roots and the Muppets performed their own rendition of the Sesame Street theme song in 2013.

11 of 32

Taraji P. Henson couldn’t help but laugh during her promo skit for her April 11, 2015 show appearance.

12 of 32

Zach Pagano/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Al Roker, Brad Paisley, Elmo, Rudy and Abby Cadabby smiled during their Aug. 4, 2017, meet-up on the set of the Today show.

13 of 32

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen showed the Muppets love at the Sesame Workshop’s 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 29, 2019, in N.Y.C.

14 of 32

Paul Morigi/Getty

John Stamos was flanked by Bert and Ernie on July 3, 2019, before hosting A Capitol Fourth from Washington, D.C., the next day.

15 of 32

Jason Sudeikis was lucky enough to join the crew for a 2018 episode of Carpool Karaoke. Miss Piggy rode shotgun, of course.

16 of 32

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

The Muppets joined Kendall Jenner and a handful of other models for a photo shoot in N.Y.C. in May 2017.

17 of 32

Sesame Workshop

In 1992, Elmo got a visit from none other than Whoopi Goldberg, who was fresh off of Sister Act.

18 of 32

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Today‘s Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb got quite the pic for their little kids when they stopped by Sesame Street in October 2017.

19 of 32

Michelle Obama/Instagram

A longtime friend of the Muppets, Michelle Obama has hung with them several times, including at Sesame Workshop’s 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 29, 2019, in N.Y.C.

20 of 32

In early 2019, Chance the Rapper taught the Muppets that “T is for Theater.”

21 of 32

Zach Hyman

On an early 2019 episode, Andy Grammer stopped in to perform the catchy “What Are We Going to Play Today?”

22 of 32

Richard Termine

Another musical moment came when Solange Knowles hung with Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Elmo.

23 of 32

Denise Richards/ Instagram

Most recently, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards ran into Big Bird, Elmo & co. at CBS Studios in L.A.

24 of 32

Zach Hyman

Lively was one of many celebs who appeared on the 2018 special When You Wish Upon a Pickle.

25 of 32

Richard Termine

Joining Lively on the special: Amanda Seyfried.

26 of 32

Richard Termine

Allison Williams filmed a spot on the show in May 2019.

27 of 32

Zoë Kravitz dressed up as Galactic Gail to hang with Elmo on a January 2019 episode of the series.

28 of 32

Maren Morris/Instagram

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd celebrated his birthday on the famous block, with all the Muppets nearby.

29 of 32

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Katie Couric scored a photo op at Sesame Workshop’s 16th Annual Benefit Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 30, 2018, in New York City.

30 of 32

Mike Coppola/WireImage

At the 15th annual gala the year before, it was John Oliver in the spotlight.

31 of 32

Robin Marchant/Getty

They do press, too! Rosita, Abby Cadabby and Telly Monster visited The Jenny McCarthy Show and host Jenny McCarthy at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Jan. 10, 2017.

