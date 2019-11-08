Blake and Cookie Monster! Chance and Elmo! Absolutely Adorable Photos of Major Celebs Meeting Sesame Street's Stars
The legendary late singer Ray Charles played the piano during a jam session with Ernie and Bert on the set of Sesame Street in N.Y.C. on May 5, 1977.
Retired New York Yankee Derek Jeter once spent time with Elmo in the dugout before an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.
Glenn Close and Oscar the Grouch snapped a sweet photo before enjoying their night out at the Sesame Workshop’s 35th anniversary gala, which was held at Cipriani in N.Y.C. on June 4, 2003.
Sandra Oh showed her support for the cast of Sesame Street, who won the Emmy’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 36th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in L.A. on Aug. 30, 2009.
Tony Bennett and Elmo performed an unforgettable duet during the Sesame Workshop’s 35th anniversary gala.
Elmo reunited with Oprah Winfrey at the Sesame Workshop’s second annual benefit gala in N.Y.C. on June 2, 2004.
A young Dakota Fanning showed off her adorable front-toothless smile, as she took a group shot with the cast.
Elmo posed on the shoulders of tennis star Venus Williams during the “Tennis Champion Venus Williams Plays Imaginary Tennis with Elmo” episode for the show’s 35th season, which aired on April 5, 2004.
The 2012 Good Morning America anchors welcomed Cookie Monster, Grover, Big Bird and other members of the Sesame cast to kick off their morning show.
During Jimmy Fallon‘s classroom instruments segment on The Tonight Show, the host, The Roots and the Muppets performed their own rendition of the Sesame Street theme song in 2013.
Taraji P. Henson couldn’t help but laugh during her promo skit for her April 11, 2015 show appearance.
Al Roker, Brad Paisley, Elmo, Rudy and Abby Cadabby smiled during their Aug. 4, 2017, meet-up on the set of the Today show.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen showed the Muppets love at the Sesame Workshop’s 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 29, 2019, in N.Y.C.
John Stamos was flanked by Bert and Ernie on July 3, 2019, before hosting A Capitol Fourth from Washington, D.C., the next day.
Jason Sudeikis was lucky enough to join the crew for a 2018 episode of Carpool Karaoke. Miss Piggy rode shotgun, of course.
The Muppets joined Kendall Jenner and a handful of other models for a photo shoot in N.Y.C. in May 2017.
In 1992, Elmo got a visit from none other than Whoopi Goldberg, who was fresh off of Sister Act.
Today‘s Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb got quite the pic for their little kids when they stopped by Sesame Street in October 2017.
A longtime friend of the Muppets, Michelle Obama has hung with them several times, including at Sesame Workshop’s 50th anniversary benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 29, 2019, in N.Y.C.
On an early 2019 episode, Andy Grammer stopped in to perform the catchy “What Are We Going to Play Today?”
Another musical moment came when Solange Knowles hung with Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Elmo.
Most recently, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards ran into Big Bird, Elmo & co. at CBS Studios in L.A.
Lively was one of many celebs who appeared on the 2018 special When You Wish Upon a Pickle.
Joining Lively on the special: Amanda Seyfried.
Allison Williams filmed a spot on the show in May 2019.
Zoë Kravitz dressed up as Galactic Gail to hang with Elmo on a January 2019 episode of the series.
Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd celebrated his birthday on the famous block, with all the Muppets nearby.
Katie Couric scored a photo op at Sesame Workshop’s 16th Annual Benefit Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 30, 2018, in New York City.
At the 15th annual gala the year before, it was John Oliver in the spotlight.
They do press, too! Rosita, Abby Cadabby and Telly Monster visited The Jenny McCarthy Show and host Jenny McCarthy at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Jan. 10, 2017.