Restaurant Workers Serve Up Drama at Iconic Southampton Eatery in Serving the Hamptons Trailer

All five hour-long episodes of Serving the Hamptons will premiere April 7th on Discovery+

A burger with a side of drama.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the upcoming Discovery+ series Serving the Hamptons, which follows the staff of the Southampton, New York, eatery 75 Main as they work, play and live together during a summer on the East-end of Long Island.

In the trailer, viewers are introduced to the "it spot," before learning more about the show's cast, who all live together in a beach home that is provided by their manager, Zach Erdem.

"Everybody wants the same thing: have a fun summer in the Hamptons and make money," says one staffer.

75 Main manager Victoria Hilton details a few rules for living rent-free in the house, including no hooking up, no drinking on the job, no big parties and the importance of showing up to work on time.

"There's going to be rule-breaking all summer," says one cast member.

The clip then teases all the drama that comes with having the staff work and live together — and it's safe to say that conflict from the house quickly finds its way into the restaurant as well.

"Put a bunch of young restaurant workers together for the summer — what do you expect?" one cast member is heard saying in a voiceover as the clip comes to a close.

"This is what I love about this country. After 75 Main, and all restaurants, faced such a difficult year, we came roaring back to our best summer ever and having the support of discovery+ is a dream come true," said owner Erdem in a statement.

"Discovery+ is the perfect home for Serving the Hamptons," added Robert Friedman, executive producer and CEO of Bungalow. "... It has been a great experience and we know this show is going to delight viewers. The food content is hot and the drama is even hotter."

Alongside Erdem and Hilton, the series is rounded out by cast members, including V.I.P. hostesses Samantha Crichton and Jillian Gough, waitress Hailey Druek and bartenders Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jodie Kay-Bisasor.

Waiter Jack Tavcar, DJ Ethan Thompson and chef Brogan Wu are also included in the cast as well.