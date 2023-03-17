'Servant' Series Finale: How the M. Night Shyamalan Thriller Ends with an Emotional Twist

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Friday's series finale of Servant, titled "Fallen."

Did Dorothy say yes?

Lots have changed for the Turners since the nanny Leanne Grayson (played by Game of Thrones' Nell Tiger Free) infiltrated their Philadelphia home in the first season of Servant. Apple TV+ debuted the series finale of executive producer M. Night Shyamalan's claustrophobic thriller on Friday, and everything came crumbling down — literally.

Leanne, once an innocent live-in caretaker slowly shedding her shell outside the cult-like religious group in which she was raised, has now come into her full power: She discovered her earth-shattering supernatural abilities the Church of the Lesser Saints so fears, and she doesn't always use those powers for good.

Heading into the final episode, Dorothy (Six Feet Under's Lauren Ambrose), the type-A broadcast news reporter always at odds with her nanny, finally unlocks the tragic memory of her son Jericho's death from hyperthermia, the catalyst for the entire series. Overwhelmed and exhausted as a new mom while husband Sean (Black Mirror's Toby Kebbell) took a job in California, she accidentally left her newborn inside a car during an especially hot August day while unloading groceries.

It's an unthinkable memory she hasn't thought about the entire show, blocking it from her mind. That's when Sean got her a life-like therapy baby doll to help her process, but she became so attached she hired a nanny to care for the inanimate object. That nanny, Leanne, managed to bring Jericho back to life for the Turners.

But this season, the Turners turned their backs on Leanne, and she was ready to make the ultimate Faustian bargain with Dorothy: Simply say yes and I'll bring back Jericho forever, but she gets to stay part of the household.

The newly clearheaded Dorothy, now almost fully recovered from her big fall at the end of season 3, declines the offer, but thanks Leanne as they level with each other. She tells Leanne in an emotional moment on the rooftop, in the middle of a rainstorm, why she can't ask her to bring Jericho back from the dead again.

"It was the kindest thing anyone has ever done for me. I would've given anything to have had him for one more minute, and you gave me months with him. But this pain that I feel now," says Dorothy through tears, "that's part of my love for him too. I need to feel it."

Taken aback by the answer, Leanne assumes she has been "evil" and "bad" all along. She faces her own past in the moment, confessing to Dorothy that she did nothing as a kid when a house fire killed her abusive parents. "For the first time in my life, I was happy because I wanted them to die," she admits.

Leanne feels like she'll never be forgiven, but Dorothy gets through to her and the two women move past their mistakes and accept each other for their true "heart."

"I would've been so proud to have a daughter like you," Dorothy tells her as the storm worsens and Leanne, again blaming herself, doesn't know how to stop the chaos she ignited.

Once it seems Leanne is finally accepted back into the Turner family — even without Jericho resurrected — and they ask her to come with them as they flee the flooding, she makes an excuse to go back into their home one more time. Inside, she strikes a match, and the life-like doll that launched the entire Servant series takes on the first flames.

The doll melts and the smoke rises upstairs, where Leanne makes a FaceTime call on her iPhone (it's an Apple Original, after all) to Tobe (Tony Revolori), Sean's culinary mentee who took a liking to Leanne.

She accepts his offer for a date, but it's clear Leanne's waiting for the fire to engulf her just like the one that killed her parents.

After the call, Leanne speaks to her mannequin, a stand-in for her late mom, and asks, "What does it feel like when you burn?" The Turners soon go to check on Leanne, only to find their 97-80 Spruce St. residence burning.

A Church of the Lesser Saints cult member happens to be standing nearby, telling the Turners in the rain that after their many failed attempts to vanquish Leanne, she had to be the one to make the sacrifice herself.

"She made her own choice," the ominous man says. "She has chosen to save us all."

Now in the attic, Leanne puts on her favorite vinyl record and dances barefoot as the fire nears. She douses her eyes with perfume and cuts her arms, bloodying her dress as she twirls amid the flames. The rest of the disturbing scene shows Leanne burning alive, screaming as the floor gives out from under her and she falls through the house that she became so deeply connected with over four seasons.

Viewers next see clear skies and the burnt ruins of the Turners' brownstone. Authorities are unclear of the fire's source, chalking it up to a possible gas leak, and a police officer mentions no human remains were found inside.

"Maybe somehow she made it out?" Julian (Rupert Grint) suggests. But Dorothy responds, "Leanne is gone," and tells Sean she's ready to "start over."

It wouldn't be an M. Night Shyamalan production without a last-minute plot twist, though. When Dorothy thanks a police officer on the scene who also responded the day Jericho died, the woman reveals that she was brought back from the dead by the Church of the Lesser Saints after a high-speed car crash. They then placed her in law enforcement to look over others, and to keep a watchful eye on Leanne.

Officer Stephanie Reyes (Victoria Cartagena) later pulls Julian aside after Sean and Dorothy drive away in a taxi to their clean slate, and she informs him that he, too, cheated death.

Back in season 2, Julian — grappling with addiction and the trauma of being the one to find baby Jericho dead while Dorothy was in a catatonic state — overdosed at a Christmas party. A kiss on the lips from Leanne brought him gasping back to life after his heart stopped.

"When you're given a second chance, it's for a purpose," the officer tells an exasperated Julian.

"We'll be here when you're ready to talk," she tells him, speaking of the mysterious cult. "We're family now."

Alone on the sidewalk, Julian then marvels at a nearby mural depicting a bird catching a worm. He then delivers the final line of the show to himself as he realizes his new position: "Holy s---."

All four seasons of Servant are now streaming on Apple TV+.