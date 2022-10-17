Selma Blair Drops Out of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Due to MS Concerns: 'I Can't Go On'

"I pushed as far as I could," the actress said on Monday's episode of DWTS

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on October 17, 2022 10:24 PM

Selma Blair stepped away from Dancing with the Stars on Monday.

The 50-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, decided to bow out of the competition to take care of her body.

"You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Blair told her partner Sasha Farber in a pre-taped package. "I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could."

dancing with the stars officail portraits
Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Andrew Eccles/abc

MS causes nerve damage that disrupts communication between the brain and the bones, and Blair didn't want to do more harm to her body.

"With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit," she explained. "It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

Blair told Farber, 38, that she plans to head back and show her son Arthur, 11, that "sometimes you make hard decisions." Blair said she wanted to perform one last time with Faber, though.

"You're my champion," Farber said to Blair.

The pair danced a Waltz to "What the World Needs Now" and received kind feedback from the judges.

"You really have inspired millions of people," Bruno Tonioli told Blair. "Your star has never shone brighter."

Len Goodman said, "If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains."

Afterward, Blair headed up to co-host Alfonso Ribeiro to receive her scores from the judges, even though they wouldn't count toward the competition.

"It's so hard for me to take care because I don't want to, 'cause I want to be here," Blair admitted. "But I know as a mom and someone that also wants to represent some people that are taking chances and sometimes there are just consequences to any chance you take. And mine is fine. I'm going to be okay."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Elvis Night” SASHA FARBER, SELMA BLAIR
ABC/Christopher Willard

Blair and Farber received four 10s for a perfect score of 40 out of 40.

When co-host Tyra Banks brought Blair back down to the ballroom floor, the Cruel Intentions star shared a message for her son, who was in attendance on Monday.

"Arthur, I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this," Blair said. "And sometimes there's going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile."

The entire cast then celebrated her through their tears.

Because of Blair's departure, no other couple went home on Monday.

Dancing with the Stars continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. E.T. on Disney+.

