"I have had trouble staying awake. And crying. I know the holidays can be hard for some. The first with my mother dead," wrote Selma Blair

Selma Blair had a "quiet Christmas" at home this year.

Following the Dec. 25 holiday, the Anger Management actress reflected on her small celebration amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which included her 9-year-old son Arthur Saint, and opened up about the difficulties of 2020.

"A quiet Christmas. We did not see our friends or family besides our tiny group," Blair, 48, wrote alongside three Instagram photos, featuring both herself and Arthur.

She went on to admit that she has "had trouble staying awake. And crying."

"I know the holidays can be hard for some. The first with my mother dead," said Blair, whose mother, Molly Cooke, died in May. "The first in Covid. The first with more hope for our world than I have ever wished for. The healthcare workers and teachers and restaurant owners. All of it."

She concluded: "And I thank you humbly. For being here. Ps. The pine cones were very tasty."

"This moment is what we have [even though] we hope for more," said Blair after Cyrus, 28, asked what advice she had for people who might be "receiving medical news that can immediately feel terrifying."

"But even how we show our grace and being there for our loved ones, with keeping ourselves strong and also being vulnerable — which is a form of strength, to me, and has helped me, for other people to shoulder stuff when I’ve been nervous," she added.

"So to be open, but also really take this opportunity to be the best you you can be, to help your days along," Blair said.

Blair also drew parallels to her own situation, remembering what it felt like to get diagnosed with MS and dealing with subsequent "speech issues" and being unable to ride her horse, among other challenges.

While the Cruel Intentions actress said "there’s not been one minute that I’ve felt sorry for myself," she also recognizes her situation is a bit different in that she’s "not at risk of dying immediately unless I got a virus, like everyone else."