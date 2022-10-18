Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars castmates had nothing but good things to say about her following her shocking exit from the competition on Monday.

After Blair's self-elimination on Monday night's episode, the competitors shared their love and support for the Cruel Intentions star, who was forced to leave the show due complications from her ongoing journey with multiple sclerosis.

"It was [a] shock, pure unadulterated shock. I heard nothing about it going into it," Wayne Brady told reporters, including PEOPLE, after the show. "And she lights up this competition."

"Selma truly is the light that we've all gravitated to and we're all close now," he added. "So, it's a loss."

Jessie James Decker echoed Brady's sentiment, calling Blair, 50, "a huge inspiration."

"It was sad because we love her so much and we're just sad that this was the end of her journey," she shared.

DWTS pro Emma Slater recalled Blair's "extremely positive energy" backstage at the show and commended her partnership with fellow pro and estranged husband, Sasha Farber.

"Seeing her leave at such an early point of the competition is sad, but it's 100% the right thing to do, and she just superseded all kinds of expectations," the professional dancer said. "And I think her and Sasha together are the perfect team. He did so well with her and we're all friends for life, for sure."

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey agreed that Blair needed to put her health first.

"We love her and we're selfishly upset because of how amazing it is to be around her. But your body comes first," Guadagnino said. "This process, we're learning four dances this week alone and we're getting beat up. The fact that she goes through it is amazing and if it was enough for her, then I totally respect that decision."

"Selma is so loved amongst all of us. She's an amazing dancer," Windey added. "She's such a light, but she has to put herself and her body first. But I think it pulled at all of our heartstrings and she'll be so missed."

Judge Derek Hough said he hopes that viewers have not seen the last of Blair, who he called "the story of Dancing with the Stars season 31."

"I saw her and I was like, 'Listen, we're doing something. We're doing something in the finale,'" he shared. "We're going to do something cool. I already got some choreography planned on the table. We're going to do some fun stuff."

During Monday's episode, Blair — who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 — announced she'd be unable to continue in the competition due to her doctor's orders. "You know I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process," Blair told Sasha in a pre-recorded segment of the show.

"I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can't. I can't. I can't go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could," she continued.

She added, "With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones. There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation, among rips and tears, so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want."

Blair then stepped out to perform one last dance on the series. Her final number was a Waltz to Jackie DeShannon's "What the World Needs Now." Judges gave Blair a perfect score of 40/40 for her final dance.

Dancing with the Stars continues live on Tuesday at 8 p.m. E.T. on Disney+.