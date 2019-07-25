Selma Blair Celebrates Shaved Head in Emotional Post After Latest Round of MS Treatment

Selma Blair is celebrating some new milestones: finishing an intense round of treatment for her multiple sclerosis and a shaved head.

The actress, 47, posted a photo of her new ‘do to Instagram on Thursday. In it, she is standing tall with her Alinker bike (a walk assist bike), ready to leave her hospital room.

“Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do,” she writes in her Instagram post. “This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure all complications here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly.”

She adds: “I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery.”

Blair has been undergoing a variety of treatments ever since she was diagnosed with MS last August. She’s been honest and forthcoming about the fact that she has good and bad days, never knowing how she’ll feel when she wakes up.

“It’s constant weakness and fatigue,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story of her ever-present symptoms, which also include spasmodic dysphonia, a weakening of the vocal chords that makes her voice waver and tremble.

Blair’s MS has also negatively affected her appetite and diaphragm reflexes, making her feel nauseated more often than not.

“I feel like throwing up all the time,” she tells PEOPLE. Still, she makes a point of celebrating her victories, no matter how small. “I celebrate everything! If I take a shower, if I put on eyeliner,” she adds with a laugh.

In addition to sharing her MS journey with her followers on social media, Blair has been honest with son Arthur (his father is fashion designer Jason Bleick, whom Blair dated from 2010-2012) about her new challenges. She says she is constantly impressed by his resilience.

“He’s had to endure a lot; he’s seen a lot,” Blair says, including watching her fall down stairs or rush to a bathroom if she’s feeling sick.

However, her son doesn’t view those challenges as weaknesses. “He says, ‘Mommy’s not sick. Mommy’s brave,’ ” Blair says.

The actress adds that living well for her son is the driving force in her life — and keeps her motivated in the best way.

“This is it. The only life we get,” she says. “My disease isn’t a tragedy, but I tell myself, ‘You’re going to live in a way that would be an example for yourself and your son.’ ”