Selma Blair Calls Sarah Michelle Gellar Her 'Good Luck Charm' After Win at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Selma Blair is grateful to have her BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar in her corner.

On Tuesday night, the 50-year-old accepted the award for the Competition Contestant of 2022 from her longtime pal at the 2022 People's Choice Awards and gave her a sweet shout out.

"Oh my gosh, the last time I won an award was when I kissed you, Sarah," Blair said, referring to the pair taking home the Best Kiss trophy at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards for their scene in Cruel Intentions. "Good luck charm, for sure!"

"Really, thank you to Sarah for being here for everything, that means something to me," she continued. "This is kinda a huge deal for me, I've been in this town a long time and I have so many amazing friends that win things like this."

The star added that winning the award for her stint on Dancing with the Stars was "amazing."

"I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much after the last few years of learning how to connect and be supported by people," she shared. "Thank you to Sasha [Farber] for being my partner and finding a way to help me move."

Earlier in the night, Gellar opened up about her bond with Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

"Every journey with Selma is its own experience and its own milestone, and to think three or four years ago, I was pushing her around in a wheelchair and now she's dancing on national television, its really mind-blowing," she shared. "She's my inspiration for trying new things."

Gellar also showed her support of Blair after she made the decision to step away from Dancing with the Stars in October to take care of her body.

"Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows," Gellar wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "Selma I've never been so proud of you (and I'm often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up."

Gellar also thanked Farber for being her friend's partner, writing, "I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you."

"Thank you for that gift. And speaking of gifts- @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair," she added.

In September the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum told PEOPLE exclusively before the DWTS season began that she was "of course" excited to see Blair compete on the reality competition series — and promised she would "be begging" for votes on her friend of nearly 25 years' behalf.

"What's the word when you're like, 'I'll be out there looking for votes for her?'" Gellar said at the time. "Shilling — shilling for votes. That was what it was!"