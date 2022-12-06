Selma Blair Calls Sarah Michelle Gellar Her 'Good Luck Charm' After Win at 2022 People's Choice Awards

"Really thank you to Sarah for being here for everything that means something to me," Selma Blair said of her BFF while accepting the award for Competition Contestant of 2022

By
Published on December 6, 2022 10:35 PM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Michelle Gellar presents The Competition Contestant of 2022 award for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to Selma Blair on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

Selma Blair is grateful to have her BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar in her corner.

On Tuesday night, the 50-year-old accepted the award for the Competition Contestant of 2022 from her longtime pal at the 2022 People's Choice Awards and gave her a sweet shout out.

"Oh my gosh, the last time I won an award was when I kissed you, Sarah," Blair said, referring to the pair taking home the Best Kiss trophy at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards for their scene in Cruel Intentions. "Good luck charm, for sure!"

"Really, thank you to Sarah for being here for everything, that means something to me," she continued. "This is kinda a huge deal for me, I've been in this town a long time and I have so many amazing friends that win things like this."

Selma Blair kisses Sarah Michelle Gellar on the '2000 MTV Movie Awards' at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Ca. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
Frank Micelotta/Getty

The star added that winning the award for her stint on Dancing with the Stars was "amazing."

"I can't believe the people gave me something after giving me so much after the last few years of learning how to connect and be supported by people," she shared. "Thank you to Sasha [Farber] for being my partner and finding a way to help me move."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bjh5Wgblp8S/ sarahmgellar's profile picture sarahmgellar Verified About last night.... @selmablair was the best date ever to go see @pink #beautifultraumatour 💕💕 Pink flipped from the ceilings and put her entire heart and soul on that stage. I have absolutely no idea how she does it, but I am so grateful she does. “We help other people to change, so they can see more kinds of beauty” - @pink you are F**kin Perfect
sarahmgellar/Instagram

Earlier in the night, Gellar opened up about her bond with Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, on the red carpet at the awards ceremony.

"Every journey with Selma is its own experience and its own milestone, and to think three or four years ago, I was pushing her around in a wheelchair and now she's dancing on national television, its really mind-blowing," she shared. "She's my inspiration for trying new things."

Gellar also showed her support of Blair after she made the decision to step away from Dancing with the Stars in October to take care of her body.

"Long before @dancingwiththestars I knew you were a ten, and now the world knows," Gellar wrote in an emotional Instagram post. "Selma I've never been so proud of you (and I'm often proud of you) You make the rest of us believe that we can do anything. That we can never give up."

Gellar also thanked Farber for being her friend's partner, writing, "I will miss getting to watch the happiness radiate from Selma each week as she stepped on stage with you."

"Thank you for that gift. And speaking of gifts- @selmablair your love and friendship is the greatest gift. I love you Blair," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum told PEOPLE exclusively before the DWTS season began that she was "of course" excited to see Blair compete on the reality competition series — and promised she would "be begging" for votes on her friend of nearly 25 years' behalf.

"What's the word when you're like, 'I'll be out there looking for votes for her?'" Gellar said at the time. "Shilling — shilling for votes. That was what it was!"

Related Articles
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She's 'Never Been So Proud' of Selma Blair After 'DWTS' Farewell
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Foodstirs Co-founder/Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and actress Selma Blair attend the Gilt & Foodstirs Exclusive Cupcake Kit Celebration on October 29, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GILT)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Promises She'll Be 'Begging' for Votes for BFF Selma Blair on 'DWTS' If Necessary
DANCING WITH THE STARS: SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Experience Is 'Glorious' After Performance Leaves BFF Sarah Michelle Gellar in Tears
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Selma Blair and Arthur Saint Bleick attend a special screening of Discovery+'s "Introducing, Selma Blair" at Directors Guild of America on October 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Selma Blair Celebrates Holiday with 11-Year-Old Son Arthur in Sweet Photo: 'Happy Thanksgiving'
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at the The Plumm in New York City, New York
Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Happy Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Thanks to His Cooking and Cleaning
Selma Blair Says She and Christina Applegate Support Each Other After MS Diagnoses: She’s ‘a Strong One’
Selma Blair Says She and Christina Applegate Support Each Other After Both Were Diagnosed with MS
DWTS Finale season 31
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Finale: A New Celebrity Becomes the Mirrorball Champion
Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the "Boys and Girls" New York City Premiere on June 13, 2000 at Kips Bay Theatre in New York City.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Relationship Timeline
cheryl burke, selma blair
Cheryl Burke Praises the 'Lasting Impression' Selma Blair Made on 'DWTS' : 'A True Angel'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” - SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair Says 'DWTS' Was 'Real Immersion Therapy' amid Health Struggles
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cries over Selma Blair's Dancing with the Stars Exit: 'I Love Her'
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Cries over Selma Blair's 'Dancing with the Stars' Exit: 'I Love Her'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Stars' Stories Week: Most Memorable Year” - SELMA BLAIR, SASHA FARBER
Selma Blair's 'DWTS' Costars Reveal 'Unadulterated Shock' by Her Exit: 'She Lights Up This Competition'
Emma Slater/Instagran. https://www.instagram.com/stories/theemmaslater/2951449895651765503/. dancing with the stars last night selma blair with her son arthur
Selma Blair Shares Inspirational Message to Son Arthur After Leaving 'DWTS' Due to MS Concerns
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Selma Blair Drops Out of 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Due to MS Concerns: 'I Can't Go On'
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Mark 24 Years of Friendship with Cruel Intentions Reunion
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Mark 24 Years of Friendship with 'Cruel Intentions' Director
Selma Blair
Selma Blair 'So Proud' of Her Strength in 'DWTS' Performance amid Multiple Sclerosis Journey