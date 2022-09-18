'Selling the OC' 's Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall Spotted Together the Same Day as Separation News

Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall were spotted together on the same day he and Brittany Snow announced their separation.

The two were spotted having dinner at SOTA Sushi in Corona Del Mar on Wednesday night with some friends, including costar Polly Brindle, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, Stanaland and Hall, both 33, were not shy about touching each throughout the night. In one of the photos, obtained by TMZ, Stanaland can be seen apparently sniffing Hall.

The outlet also reported that a witness saw them strolling down the street together at the end of the night. A rep for Stanaland did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

TMZ

Snow and Stanaland — who got engaged in 2019 and later tied the knot in March 2020 in Malibu — announced their separation on Instagram Wednesday with identical statements.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," wrote Snow, 36. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," the Pitch Perfect actress added. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

PEOPLE reported earlier on Wednesday that the couple was experiencing marriage troubles after he revealed that one of his Selling the OC costars attempted to kiss him off-camera. A source said him being on the show and having their lives turned into a storyline "broke them," adding, "They had issues before, but this is the final straw."

"Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant," the source said. "He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms."

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland. Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Another insider said, "They're fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He's been trying to be really respectful but it's taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent."

On Instagram in July 2020, Snow shared photos from their wedding day, which came right before the pandemic lockdowns, and recalled marrying her "favorite person."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"In early March, before we knew how much we'd miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favorite person. The whole world shut down a few days later & we were stunned at the timing," she wrote at the time.

"We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history. Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day... but it was absolutely and impossibly perfect. I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I'd rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane."