Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and More Costars Reunite to Film New Season

Netflix announced in March that Selling Sunset was renewed for a fourth and fifth season

The Selling Sunset crew is back together!

Some of the cast members of the real estate series — Heather Rae Young, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Maya Vander, Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith — reunited on Friday, appearing to kick off filming for season 4 of the Netflix reality show.

Vander shared a photo of the whole group posing from their Los Angeles office on her Instagram Story, captioning it, "Good to see you guys!!! Missed you!!" Davina Potratz and Fitzgerald's husband Romain Bonnet are also appearing on the upcoming season but were not present in any photos.

On her own Instagram page, Young, 33, shared a short video of her posing for a selfie with Vander, Fitzgerald and Stause.

"Me & my GIRLS, back like we never left 😚💖 It's been so long since we've all been able to be in the office together but we're back and SO happy to be reunited!!!" she wrote. "I may have missed the colorful memo today 😆 but everyone's outfits were on point 😍."

Maya Vander, Selling Sunset Credit: Maya Vander/Instagram

"Does anyone here watch Selling Sunset for the fashion?" continued Young. "Or what's your favorite part of the show: the fashion, the real estate, the drama (👀) or the cast?? or is it just all of the above!? 😆"

Fitzgerald, 39, posted a similar pic, captioning it "Let's do this thing! 🎥 💫" and adding the hashtags, #sellingsunset #season4 and #season5.

"Love when doing things I love, with people I love, can be called 'work,'" Stause, 39, wrote alongside her post.

Netflix announced in March that the popular series was renewed for two additional seasons, seven months after the show's last season, season 3, debuted in August 2020. Season 2 of the show dropped just a few months earlier in May 2020. The show first premiered in March 2019.

Just after the renewal was announced, Stause opened up to PEOPLE about filming for the upcoming season.