Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Says DWTS Has Been a 'Very Therapeutic' Experience

"It's a once in a lifetime experience and I'll never forget it," Chrishell Stause said

Chrishell Stause is reflecting on her time competing on Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight following her elimination at the end of Monday night's live episode of the dancing competition series, the 39-year-old Selling Sunset star opened out about her time on the show, which she described as "a once in a lifetime experience."

"I feel like this show has been very therapeutic," she said. "We worked through so many things through this."

Noting how she chose to discuss topics that she may have not been fully comfortable with opening up about while on the series, Stause continued, "I've had to talk about things that I didn't necessarily want to talk about, and I've had to push myself. In doing that, it's just freed me up a little bit."

She added: "I know it should be a sad moment right now, because, of course, I didn't want to leave, but I'm so happy that I've had this experience and I'm so grateful. It's a once in a lifetime experience and I'll never forget it."

After eight weeks on DWTS, Stause's journey came to an end after she and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, landed in the bottom two alongside Skai Jackson and her pro partner, Alan Bersten. The pairing came as a surprise to many, as both stars had not previously been in jeopardy.

"I'm stunned, I'm shocked, so I just have to get over that for a minute," Carrie Ann Inaba admitted after Stause and Jackson's names were announced. "Chrishell, you've been growing slowly and steadily and I'm so proud of that. Every week, I see a little bit of growth. But Skai, you've gone up and down and you've handled it like a boss, so Skai and Alan I'm saving you."

Though Bruno Tonioli admitted to Stause and Savchenko, "I love you both so much," he also opted to save Jackson. And while Derek Hough's vote wasn't necessary to break a tie, he said that he too would have saved the Disney actress.

The eighth week of the competition was originally supposed to see two celebrity contestants be sent home in a double elimination. But on Monday morning, Good Morning America reported that The Real co-host Jeannie Mai was hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottitis and forced to withdraw from season 29, thus changing the double elimination to a singular one.

Later in the ET interview, Stause and Savchenko, 37, also reflected on their elimination and their time sharing the ballroom stage together.

"We knew this was gonna happen at one point," Stause told the outlet. "At this point, I just feel like everyone is so great. Everyone is giving 100 percent. And so it really did feel like anyone could go, and it would be shocking whoever went home."

Savchenko similarly echoed her sentiments and said, "Honestly, I was shocked."

"But it doesn't matter," he added. "I'm so proud of you. You're my champ."

Recently speaking with PEOPLE, Stause opened up about her friendship with Savchenko.

"He is the absolute best. I absolutely love him. He is so patient and he's just ... he knows how to push me, but not in a way that's intimidating, and I think that that is a little bit what I was scared of working with a pro. I just felt there's a lot of intimidation there with feeling like they're going to be disappointed when they find out they were paired with you, because there are some people that are already so talented," she said.