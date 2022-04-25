Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Says It Would Take a 'Miracle' To Reconcile With Christine Quinn

"She has dug her own grave," the reality star tells PEOPLE as their feud continues in season 5 of the Netflix series, and reveals how Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are handling their split

This post contains spoilers for season 5 of Selling Sunset.

The feuds on Selling Sunset don't show any sign of letting up!

Mary Fitzgerald and the rest of the Oppenheim Group agents' frustrations with co-star Christine Quinn continue to play an important part of the reality show's fifth season, which premiered April 22.

Fitzgerald, 41, exclusively tells PEOPLE it would "take a miracle" for any reconciliation at this point between herself and Quinn.

"I'm professional and will do whatever it takes to communicate and interact with anybody if it's a work-related thing, but for Christine and I, personally, I feel like I've given chance after chance," she says about her former roommate, 33. "Honestly, I just don't think about her. She's not involved in any of our lives and we don't hang out together."

Tensions between the women have only increased over time, with the group continuing to call out Quinn for speaking negatively about them in the press. In the fifth season finale, accusations of the real estate agent attempting to steal a client from a co-star arise.

For Fitzgerald, who is promoted to a managerial position at the luxury real estate brokerage in the latest season, it's too little, too late for Quinn to do any damage control with the rest of the women.

"I wish she would have been able to to change earlier and she wouldn't have done some things she's done along the way, but I can't make people behave the way I want them to, so that's on her," she explains about Quinn, whose fate at the brokerage is left up in the air by the season's end.

"These women are my friends, but because I'm now in a in a manager position, I have to look at everybody and see what's happening from an unbiased perspective," she says about her new duties giving her a more thorough perspective of the cast's tensions. "I think everyone's kind of backed off and doesn't even interact with her as much. In my opinion, she has dug her own grave and we're waiting to see what happens next season."

All drama aside, the reality star is still getting used to her "exciting" new position at the company and the added responsibility of keeping the drama-prone agents in line. "It's a lot to take on, especially with all the girls...some more than others," she jokes. "I want to have an opinion and defend my friends, and I'm not allowed to do that; I have to take off the friend hat and put on the boss hat. I feel like I'm doing the best I can and I'm excited to see where it goes."

No one is more proud than Fitzgerald's husband, Romain Bonnet, 29, who calls her "badass" during PEOPLE's chat with the couple. "She does get a little bit more stressed at home, but she's good at balancing it all. I'm so proud of being with someone that is such a hard worker."

The pair, who tied the knot in 2019, admit they still struggle making meaningful personal time for each other with their respective careers, but always plan frequent staycations with one important rule: phones have to be turned off. The lovebirds are hoping to combine their skills to flip houses together, but have been too wrapped up in their current work to get things moving.

"We were trying to take a little step back to focus on the things that we want to do, but with the promotion, I'm like, well, now what are we going to do," she questions, noting that she is also still running tests in hopes of moving froward with freezing embryos. "We're figuring it out. I don't think we are ready to move forward with everything, but we do want to keep the option for whenever everything slows down or when we are a bit more stable and available."

The two seem eager to add to the family — Fitzgerald has a 24-year-old son named Austin from a previous relationship — but want to wait until they have the time to focus on things other than work. "We can't even make it to go freeze the embryos right now, so I'm like, 'How are we going to take care of a child'," Bonnet says.

His wife adds, "Maybe in the next couple of years."

The latest episodes of Selling Sunset are focused on the short-lived romance between stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim, who announced their split in December five months after going public with their relationship. Fitzgerald remains friends — and coworkers — with both parties and feels they have handled the breakup "as best they could."

"I feel bad for both of them because they're both the most amazing people and no one was really at fault," she says about the former couple, who posted statements at the time of their split stating they weren't on the same page when it came to starting a family. "They were being true to themselves and I love both of them for being very open and honest about that."

Fitzgerald and Oppenheim, 45, used to date and have remained in each other's lives since their own split. She is certain that after some time, her ex will find the same dynamic with Stause, 40.

"I think they need to have a little separation or time apart just to kind of heal, but everybody is friendly," she says, mentioning that she doesn't foresee any awkwardness in the office down the line. "Jason and I needed that too when we broke up, but they're both very mature people. They both are very caring and it's all going to be fine."

"They both deserve all the happiness in the world, so if they're not right for each other based on what they want in the future, then I just want them to be with someone that makes them truly happy," she adds.