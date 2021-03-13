“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious,” Netflix said in a press release

Selling Sunset Creator Making New Netflix Show Featuring an All Black, All Female Real Estate Company

More real estate content is coming to Netflix!

The creator of Selling Sunset, Adam DiVello, will be show running a series featuring the Black women who work at Allure Realty in Florida, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast," the statement said. "These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate."

Speaking of the owner, Netflix said, "Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality."

Rosado took to Instagram after the announcement and said, "I'm so excited to share that Allure Realty is filming a @netflix series from the creator of Selling Sunset."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Can't wait to bring you inside our lavish world of real estate throughout the Tampa Bay area. More soon!" the CEO wrote.