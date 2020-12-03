Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Is Dating DWTS Pro Keo Motsepe

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Wednesday

Chrishell Stause has found love!

The Selling Sunset star, 39, is dating Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Keo Motsepe.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Wednesday, with Motsepe, 31, sharing a photo of himself giving Stause a kiss on the cheek, which the reality star reposted on her Instagram Story. Motsepe captioned his post with a heart emoji.

Several of Motsepe's fellow DWTS pros shared their love for the new romance, including Emma Slater, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten, Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.

Gleb Savchenko, who was partnered with Stause on the most recent season, also commented on Motsepe's post, writing, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love you guys!!!"

Motsepe shared more footage of the new couple together on his Instagram Story, including one video of the pair sweetly laughing while sitting beside each other. "I will always make you smile @chrishell.stause," Motsepe wrote on the video.

In the next slide on his Instagram Story, Motsepe gave Stause another soft kiss on the cheek.

Stause, meanwhile, shared a video on her Instagram Story of the couple wearing masks while working out side by side in a gym.

Motsepe began his pro dancing career on the ABC reality series during season 19 in 2014. For the show's most recent season, he was partnered with actress Anne Heche and they were eliminated week four.

Stause and Savchenko, 37, got sent home in week eight of the competition. After their elimination, fans began to speculate the two were romantically involved following Savchenko's split from his now-estranged wife Elena Samodanove, who accused the pro dancer of "ongoing infidelity."

But Stause shut down the rumors on several occasions and insisted she and Savchenko were nothing more than friends.

"I feel like it really is annoying because it's one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he's going through personally, people want to make it into something it's not," she told E!'s Daily Pop last month. "So we're just friends."

"I get it," continued Stause. "I've been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you're on the dance floor. People misinterpret that."

