Work Hard, Play Harder! The Selling Sunset Cast Is Just as Fun IRL as They Are on TV

See the ladies of the Oppenheim group live life to the fullest before you binge season 4, which is streaming now on Netflix

By Diane J. Cho December 01, 2021 12:08 PM

Mama Maya!

Baby No. 3 is on its way, so the ladies — plus O group newbies Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela — celebrated mama Maya Vander at her baby shower.

Fun with the Fam

It doesn't always feel like work when your coworkers are basically family.

Birthday Babes

The Oppenheim group took over Beauty & Essex Los Angeles to surprise Heather Rae Young on her 34th birthday in September. 

Here Comes the Bride

Before she said "I do" to Tarek El Moussa, Heather had her Sunset squad support her at her bridal shower, too.

Who Run the World?

Chrishell paid tribute to the "inspiring and talented" SheEOs in her life with a sweet post, featuring O gals Emma, Mary Fitzgerald and Amanza Smith.

Cheers to Season 4

Season 4 dropped just in time for the holidays, and it's truly the gift that keeps on giving. See how a ton of drama brought these ladies closer than ever.

4 Is Giving More

During season 4, fans also got to see more of Heather and Tarek's love story, and an incredible host of new (and HUGE) L.A. homes and estates.

Selling Smiles

If you've watched season 4, then you know this photo must have been taken at the beginning of the night ...

Sold!

The real estate agents may get silly, but they're serious about selling homes.

Secure the Bag

If it's one thing these ladies know how to do very well, it's securing that sale! 

Dinner with the Crew

You know the décor and food are going to be top of the line at dinner with Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

They Said They Do

Hello world! Meet Mr. and Mrs. El Moussa. Davina and the rest of the O group had a blast at Heather and Tarek's wedding in October.

It's Called Fashion, Look It Up

The fashion-forward group lives every day like the world is their runway.

Besties for the Resties

Through all of the drama, besties Amanza and Mary have had each others' backs.

By Diane J. Cho