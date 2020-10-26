The show, which hits Netflix on Dec. 4, will be broken up into two parts

First Trailer for Selena: The Series Follows the Legendary Tejano Singer's Rise to Fame

Selena Quintanilla's legacy lives on.

Netflix dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming drama Selena: The Series on Monday, giving fans a closer look at the life of the late Tejano singer.

In the trailer, Quintanilla (The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos) discovers the power of her voice as she navigates life, fame and love — all while becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time.

"If you stand around and wait for what you want, you're going to be waiting your whole life," her father, played by Ricardo Chavira, tells her. "You have to go and get it."

The show, set to premiere in December, will be broken up into two parts. Part one will feature six hourlong episodes.



Selena: The Series is the latest account of the legendary superstar's life and death in 1995, when she was murdered in a motel in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, by Yolanda Saldívar, her fan club's president.

The Quintanilla family worked with creator and executive producer Moisés Zamora to develop the series.

"Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice," the logline reads. "The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer's journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena's meteoric rise to fame."

The cast also includes Gabriel Chavarria, Noemí Gonzalez and Seidy López.

Part one of Selena: The Series hit Netflix on Dec. 4.