Netflix's Selena: The Series Sets December Premiere Date — Watch the New Teaser

A premiere date for Netflix's Selena: The Series has been set.

The streaming service announced on Tuesday that the upcoming drama based on the late Selena Quintanilla will debut Dec. 4. A teaser for the series is also out, starring The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos in character as the late Tejano singer.

The show is the latest account of the legendary superstar's life and death in 1995, when she was murdered in a motel in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, by Yolanda Saldívar, her fan club's president.

The Quintanilla family will develop and executive-produce the series, which will be broken up in two parts. Part one will feature six hourlong episodes.

"Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice," the logline reads. "The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer's journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena's meteoric rise to fame."

The cast also includes Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez and Seidy López.