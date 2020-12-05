Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Perez and Her Sister Suzette React to Netflix Series

Part one of the Netflix show Selena: The Series is streaming now

Members of Selena Quintanilla's family are sharing their support for Netflix's new Selena TV series.

Following the Friday release of Selena: The Series, which follows the Mexican-American pop star’s incredible rise to fame and tragic death, Selena's sister Suzette and husband Chris Perez shared their reactions to the series on social media.

Perez, who wed Selena in 1992 and was the former lead guitarist of the band Selena y Los Dinos, shared his thoughts on the show in a lengthy post on Instagram. "Alright so, here is my take on this," he began his caption alongside a cover photo of the series.

"I loved her music even before I joined the band. I was intrigued by the fact that her brother had his name on everything as producer. Keyboard player Ricky Vela was my hero as far as musicianship goes. Her dad ran some amazing sound when I went to see them at an event in San Antonio," he wrote.

"I learned so much by taking on their guitar player Roger Garcia's parts and doing my best to stretch it even further," Perez recalled. "They had a girl drummer that laid it DOWN (Suzette really is a badass). Joe and Pete brought the 'extra' and added a whole other dimension PLUS Pete wrote amazing lyrics....and they sounded HEAVY."

Perez, 51, who is played by Jesse Posey in the series, added that he will "forever respect the band and the people involved in it."

"I hope you guys enjoy the series," he concluded.

Sister Suzette, who is played by Noemí González in the series, also shared her excitement for the show by posting a picture of the Netflix homepage on Instagram.

In her photo, the Selena series is seen as the number one show trending in the U.S.

"GUYS!!! OMG!!! Waking up and seeing this is insane and Beautiful!" Suzette, 53, wrote. "THANK YOU THANK YOU for this love you have always given to our family. 🙏💜."

The former drummer also thanked Netflix and Selena's fans on her Instagram Story for "embracing this amazing story that we were able to tell."

The Netflix show will be split into two parts with part one featuring six hour-long episodes. The cast includes Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria and Seidy López.

Selena: The Series is the latest account of the legendary superstar's life and eventual death in 1995. She was murdered in a motel in her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, by Yolanda Saldívar, her fan club's president.

The Quintanilla family worked with creator and executive producer Moisés Zamora to develop the series.

"Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice," the logline reads. "The two-part coming-of-age drama Selena: The Series explores the once-in-a-generation performer's journey as a young artist, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time — and the years of grit and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together before Selena's meteoric rise to fame."