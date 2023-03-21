Selena Gomez Dons a Wedding Gown — and Has a 'Father of the Bride' Moment! — with 'Only Murders' ' Steve Martin

Steve Martin is giving fans a new peek at the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

In a new photo posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the 77-year-old actor rocked a dapper tuxedo as he posed with his costar Selena Gomez, who donned full-on wedding attire with a vintage lace gown and matching veil.

"Guess what just happened!" Martin captioned the snap.

Fans noted Martin's picture as a Father of the Bride homage. In the 1991 film, Martin portrays George Banks, whose daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams Paisley) returns home from studying abroad only to tell her parents she's engaged. The movie follows George as he disastrously meets his in-laws-to-be and adjusts to life collaborating with a hilariously over-the-top wedding consultant played by Gomez and Martin's Only Murders costar Martin Short.

"The neighbor of the bride," one fan wrote as another added, "Wasn't there a movie called … oh yeah, I get it.Congrats 🫶🎉🎈"

One Twitter user joked, "Steve, you're going to go broke with all these weddings!" while one asked, "Life imitates art?"

Short, 72, also happily posed with the gorgeous bride in another photo Martin posted.

"Turns out this happened, too." Martin wrote.

Gomez, 30, also made the most of the moment as she struck a few fun poses in the gown in her own Instagram post. She sat on the floor and revealed her white combat boots as her white gloves held up a can of Coca-Cola.

"I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu," she wrote.

In the comment section, the show's official Instagram page sweetly asked, "First things first, am I invited?"

Martin and Gomez's photo comes weeks after he revealed that filming for season 3 had officially started, with Meryl Streep, 73, be joining the cast.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun

The last time viewers saw the cast in the season 2 finale, Paul Rudd had joined as Broadway star Ben Glenroy.

Series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman told PEOPLE the actor's role "was a true bit of dream casting for us" and added, "as those who know our show know well, many twists await regarding the story of 'Ben Glenroy' in our season 3."

Additionally, it was announced that Grey's Anatomy alum Jesse Williams will have a recurring role as a "documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Mabel, Charles and Oliver are working on," per Variety.

Gomez, Short and Martin are reprising their roles as Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam and Charles-Haden Savage, respectively. In a recent Instagram video from set, Gomez also revealed that Andrea Martin would be reprising her role as Joy, Charles's makeup artist and love interest.

Though Hulu hasn't announced the official tagline for the season, it will likely fill in the gaps from the time jump in the season 2 finale, which ended with Rudd's character dying on stage after being poisoned.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Only Murders in the Building are currently available to stream on Hulu.