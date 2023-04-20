Selena Gomez Toasts Meryl Streep as a 'Woman I Adore, Look Up to and Love' As 'Dream' Season of 'OMITB' Wraps

Selena Gomez is singing the praises of her Only Murders in the Building costar Meryl Streep.

The 30-year-old actress shared a snapshot on Thursday of her and Streep, 73, embracing and grinning at each other as the hit Hulu series wrapped its third season.

"Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," she wrote. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I'll post more soon."

She added, "But I'll leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."

Some of Gomez's celebrity pals celebrated the filming milestone in the comment section. Lily Collins wrote, "Omg cannot wait!!!!!😍😍😍" while Nicola Peltz Beckham shared a string of heart emojis.

The social media post comes three months after Steve Martin announced on Twitter that Streep was joining the series as filming for season 3 began. Gomez also joined in the excitement, posting a video to her Instagram showing off the stars as they welcomed new costar Paul Rudd and Streep to the set.

"Hey guys, we're on set! What are we shooting? Season 3! The gang is back!" Gomez said as she panned the camera to her costars Martin, 77, and Short, 73. "Yay! Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait!"

She then turned the camera to Rudd, 54, and ultimately to Streep, excitedly revealing the full crew.

Martin gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building.

In a new photo posted to Twitter, rocked a dapper tuxedo as he posed with Gomez, who donned full-on wedding attire with a vintage lace gown and matching veil.

"Guess what just happened!" Martin captioned the snap.

Fans noted Martin's picture as a Father of the Bride homage. In the 1991 film, Martin portrays George Banks, whose daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams Paisley) returns home from studying abroad only to tell her parents she's engaged. The movie follows George as he disastrously meets his in-laws-to-be and adjusts to life collaborating with a hilariously over-the-top wedding consultant played by Short.

Gomez also made the most of the moment as she struck a few fun poses in the gown in her own Instagram post. She sat on the floor and revealed her white combat boots as her white gloves held up a can of Coca-Cola.

"I have no caption," she wrote. "Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Only Murders in the Building are currently available to stream on Hulu.