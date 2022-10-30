Selena Gomez is reminiscing about her Disney Channel roots.

The Only Murders in the Building actress posted a snap in a casual beige sweater with patterned pants looking up with a smile at the Waverly Place street sign with the caption, "Where it all began."

The street in New York City no doubt brought back fond memories for the actress. Gomez, 30, became a household name playing sarcastic and sassy wizard Alex Russo on the Disney Channel TV series Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012.

The role kick-started her career, prompting lead roles in movies like Spring Breakers and Monte Carlo, as well as six studio albums, which brought hits like "Come & Get It" and "Lose You to Love Me."

Even after all these years, Wizards of Waverly Place is still undoubtedly on Gomez's mind. In April, the actress shared some sweet words for the show on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast.

"I adored being on [Wizards of Waverly Place] so much," Gomez said. "I felt like I did learn a lot. We actually had great writers — we had two writers that were on Friends — and we had an incredible director that we used for most of our seasons."

She also said she thinks there's a strong link between Alex Russo and her new character in Only Murders in the Building, Mabel Mora.

"I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex in a way," Gomez said.

David Henrie – who played Gomez's older brother, Justin Russo, on the show – told Access that he and Gomez have talked about rebooting the show "for fun."

"Everyone would be down, but it's just a matter of time I think," Henrie said.

Gomez isn't the only star to return to her Disney roots. Over the summer, Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron each separately posted on Instagram, posing in front of the Salt Lake City high school where the High School Musical movies were filmed.

Efron – with a pose straight out of The Breakfast Club – captioned the post, "Don't you… Forget about me."

While Hudgens posted a video of walking and posing around the front of the high school with Break Free playing in the background. She captioned the video with an iconic line from her character Gabriella Montez in the first movie.

"Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn't have to be anything but yourself?" Hudgens wrote.