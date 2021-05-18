Only Murders in the Building premieres Aug. 31 on Hulu

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short Inspect a Murder in Only Murders in the Building Teaser

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short are teaming up to investigate the mysterious death of their neighbor in Only Murders in the Building.

On Tuesday, Hulu announced the show's summer premiere date, set for Aug. 31, and also unveiled a first look at the comedic murder-mystery series with a new teaser trailer.

The clip opens with the trio discussing what makes for a "great murder mystery." As Martin's character Charles notes that it "unpeels itself like an onion," Gomez's Mabel says that "secrets are the fun part."

Martin's character Oliver, meanwhile, points out that "sometimes it's easier to figure out someone else's secret than it is to deal with your own."

Toward the teaser's end, Charles and Oliver tell Mabel that they're going to go "look for clues" and ask her if she'd like to join them. Mabel replies, "Do I want to break into a dead guy's apartment and go through all of his s---? Sounds like an afternoon."

Created by Martin, 75, and John Hoffman, the series follows three strangers — Mabel, Charles and Oliver — who love true-crime and suddenly end up entangled in one when a death occurs inside their Upper West Side apartment building. Since the bunch suspects that a murder likely took place, they team up to investigate the matter and record a podcast to document the case.

As they continue working alongside each other, the trio not only discovers secrets about their apartment building but they also unravel the lies they tell one another.

Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan are also a part of the series' cast.