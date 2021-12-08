Selena Gomez Set to Produce True Crime Docuseries For Univision's Upcoming Streaming Service

Selena Gomez has landed a new deal with Univision, marking her first producer role for a Spanish-language series.

The singer and actress, 29, along with her production company, July Moon Productions, signed a deal to produce Univision's true crime docuseries Mi Vecino, El Cartel (which means The Cartel Among Us). The project will air on Univision's anticipated subscription streaming service.

The series follows the murder of Juan Guerrero Chap, a former cartel lawyer and high-level cooperator for the U.S. government. In a press release, the network said the case "rocked a quiet suburban town in Texas and launched a multiyear international investigation."

"As a true crime fan, I was immediately captivated when I heard the story surrounding the homicide of Juan Guerrero Chapa. Not only did it take place close to my hometown in Texas, but it was also a story unlike anything I've ever heard," Gomez said in a statement. "I am excited to partner with Univision and really pull back the layers of his double life."

Blackfin, under Hasbro's eOne umbrella, is also on board as a producer.

Rodrigo Mazon, executive vice president and GM of SVOD at Univision, said in a statement that he hopes the latest partnership is only the beginning of the network's relationship with Gomez, who also produced Netflix's 13 Reasons Why.

"We certainly hope to do more with her," Mazon said. "Selena Gomez is obviously a superstar — there's probably nobody bigger — and she also cares a lot about elevating Latinx voices and storytelling. So the match was perfect. It is a pretty gripping and thrilling and crazy story, so we felt that it would be extremely interesting to everyone in the Spanish-speaking world and around the world to hear about it."

Mazon added that Univision intends to bring more "voices and stories from female Latina storytellers, because that is also a group that has incredible stories," and applauded Gomez as "a perfect example of someone we wanted to work with, and now have been able to."

Gomez's deal comes amid Univision's plan to start a global subscription service in 2022, after its merger with fellow Mexican media giant Televisa is finalized.

The Only Murders in the Building actress was also the executive producer for the Sony Pictures film The Broken Hearts Gallery. The romantic comedy, released in July 2020, was among the first movies to be released in theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic.