Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Didn't Stay in Touch with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Cast: 'I Felt Ashamed'

"I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because a. you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and b. I didn't want to let you down," Selena Gomez shared

Published on February 27, 2023
Selena Gomez is opening up about the reason she cut off her Wizards of Waverly Place costars.

On the latest episode of the PodCo's Wizards of Waverly Pod, the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, revealed to her former costars Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle) and David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) that her biggest regret was "not staying in touch" with them after the hit Disney Channel show ended in 2012.

"I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made," she admitted. "I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because a. you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and b. I didn't want to let you down."

DeLuise responded, ""That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that. Obviously I miss you."

Stone also respected Gomez's admission and shared she previously blamed herself for the rift in their friendship.

"I appreciate you saying that too because, to be perfectly blunt, there has been times where I'm like, 'Did we stop being friends because I didn't tell her what she wanted to hear? You know what I mean?'" she asked. "So, I appreciate you being that honest."

Disney Channel's "The Wizards of Waverly Place" - Season Three
Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel/Getty

Despite the distance between the former costars, Gomez shared her appreciation for Stone and DeLuise.

"I appreciate you guys dearly," she said. "I love you so much in a way that I've never loved anybody else."

Gomez also recalled feeling safe with the cast on the Wizards of Waverly Place set.

"I think I felt safe and that's a really hard thing for me to feel," she shared. "I know you guys love me for me. … You guys genuinely loved me, and that's all I could have asked for. The unconditional trust and bond we had, I miss [it] so much."

Back in October, Gomez reminisced about her Disney Channel roots by sharing a snap in a casual beige sweater with patterned pants looking up with a smile at the Waverly Place street sign with the caption, "Where it all began."

In April, the actress shared some sweet words about the show which launched her career on Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast.

"I adored being on [Wizards of Waverly Place] so much," Gomez said. "I felt like I did learn a lot. We actually had great writers — we had two writers that were on Friends — and we had an incredible director that we used for most of our seasons."

She also said she thinks there's a strong link between Alex Russo and Mabel Mora, her Only Murders in the Building character, sharing, "I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex in a way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wizards of Waverly Place can be streamed on Disney+.

