Selena Gomez Joins 'Two Weirdos' to Solve a Mystery in New Only Murders in the Building Trailer

In Only Murders in the Building — their new 10-episode Hulu series created by Martin, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us) and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie) — the three actors play three residents of an Upper West Side apartment building who team up to discover the truth behind their neighbor Tim's sudden death.

Of course, this being 2021, the trio are all obsessed with true crime and decide to launch a podcast to document their findings along the way.

Hulu dropped the first full-length trailer for the show on Tuesday. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute clip finds Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) diving into their investigation after learning that Tim's death has been ruled a homicide, with one of the neighbors responsible.

"I can't stop thinking about this," Mabel tells Charles, who replies by saying, "Neither can I!"

Soon after, Charles and Oliver start doing research of their own, telling Mabel they're going to go "look for clues" and ask her if she wants to come along.

"Do I want to break into a dead guy's apartment and go through all of his s---?" Mabel replies. "Sounds like an afternoon!"

There are plenty of suspects to look at, including Amy Ryan (The Office), Jane Lynch (Glee), Nathan Lane (The Good Wife), and even Police frontman Sting — who Mabel incorrectly labels as, "The guy from U2."

"Right now, the only thing that matters is that there's a killer on the loose in our building," says Charles, who later notes that "anything can be a clue."

As for Mabel, she seems game to go along with it all, despite calling Charles and Oliver "two weirdos" when she first meets them.

"S--- just got super real," she says in the trailer, even tackling someone with a weapon at one point.

Only Murders in the Building will mark Gomez's return to scripted TV, years after she rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired for four seasons from 2007 to 2012.

From there, she launched a highly successful music career and has appeared in several movies, including Spring Breakers, The Big Short, Fundamentals of Caring and The Dead Don't Die.

She also executive produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, as well as the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented about undocumented people in the United States. Most recently, she premiered a new cooking show on HBO Max, called Selena + Chef, which explored her skills in the kitchen while hunkered down at home during the coronavirus pandemic.