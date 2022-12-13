Selena Gomez Reveals How She Manifested Her 2023 Golden Globe Nomination: 'Dreams Do Come True'

Selena Gomez is all about the power of manifestation.

One day after becoming a Golden Globe nominee, the actress, singer and Rare Beauty founder shared a throwback video of herself discussing her career aspirations on TikTok.

In the resurfaced 2011 KTLA Morning Show clip, Gomez, 30, was asked if she would like to win a Grammy in the future. However, she insisted that she was focused on taking home an acting-based prize.

"I think it would be an honor, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl," she explained in the clip.

Gomez captioned the video: "Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. Brb gonna scream."

The star is up for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical, at the 2023 Golden Globes for the role of Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. Also nominated in the category were Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jean Smart (Hacks).

Only Murders in the Building is also nominated for best television series, comedy or musical, while Gomez's costars Steve Martin and Martin Short are both up for best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical.

Even though it may not have been her top priority as a teen, Gomez also become a Grammy nominee this year when Revelación was up for Best Latin Pop Album.

From L: Selena Gomez , Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building. Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Prior to her Golden Globe nomination, Gomez joined Martin and Short during the pair's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The comedians delivered eulogies, where they playfully teased what they would say at each other's funerals. "Wow! Not much of a turnout," Martin joked in his.

As the duo continued their comedic back and forth with one another, Martin then quipped, "Now that Marty is gone, who will I ever work with?" which prompted Gomez to walk on stage.

"How about me?" she asked, as the studio audience erupted with cheers, seeing the Only Murders in the Building costars together.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.