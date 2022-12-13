Selena Gomez Reveals How She Manifested Her 2023 Golden Globe Nomination: 'Dreams Do Come True'

Gomez is nominated for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes for the role of Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building

By
Published on December 13, 2022 07:53 PM
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Selena Gomez is all about the power of manifestation.

One day after becoming a Golden Globe nominee, the actress, singer and Rare Beauty founder shared a throwback video of herself discussing her career aspirations on TikTok.

In the resurfaced 2011 KTLA Morning Show clip, Gomez, 30, was asked if she would like to win a Grammy in the future. However, she insisted that she was focused on taking home an acting-based prize.

"I think it would be an honor, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl," she explained in the clip.

Gomez captioned the video: "Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. Brb gonna scream."

The star is up for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical, at the 2023 Golden Globes for the role of Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building. Also nominated in the category were Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jean Smart (Hacks).

Only Murders in the Building is also nominated for best television series, comedy or musical, while Gomez's costars Steve Martin and Martin Short are both up for best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical.

Even though it may not have been her top priority as a teen, Gomez also become a Grammy nominee this year when Revelación was up for Best Latin Pop Album.

Steve Martin and Martin Short cover rollout
From L: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building. Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Prior to her Golden Globe nomination, Gomez joined Martin and Short during the pair's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The comedians delivered eulogies, where they playfully teased what they would say at each other's funerals. "Wow! Not much of a turnout," Martin joked in his.

As the duo continued their comedic back and forth with one another, Martin then quipped, "Now that Marty is gone, who will I ever work with?" which prompted Gomez to walk on stage.

"How about me?" she asked, as the studio audience erupted with cheers, seeing the Only Murders in the Building costars together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air live on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Related Articles
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Steve Martin & Martin Short, Brandi Carlile Episode 1834 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and host Martin Short during the Monologue on Saturday, December 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Selena Gomez Crashes Steve Martin and Martin Short's' SNL' Opening Monologue: Watch!
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, Wednesday, White Lotus
'White Lotus,' 'Top Gun 2,' 'Avatar 2' and 'Wednesday' All Land 2023 Golden Globe Nominations
Ray Liotta, Leslie Jordan
2023 Critics Choice Nominations Include Nods for Beloved Late Stars Leslie Jordan and Ray Liotta
George Lopez attends the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City.
George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID
Quinta Brunson accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
From Winning an Emmy to Portraying Oprah, 5 Major Quinta Brunson Moments from 2022
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson Talks Confidence, Oprah and Her Surprising Journey to Making 'Abbott Elementary'
Jean Smart accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Hacks' ' Jean Smart Jokes Fellow Nominee Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Look
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkUFlCgrZZz/. Selena Gomez/Instagram
Selena Gomez Drops by Waverly Place from Her Classic Disney Channel Series: 'Where It All Began'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13386279v) Selena Gomez arrives at the Drybar touch up station at the 74th Emmy Awards on at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Drybar at the 74th Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Selena Gomez Slays at the Emmys (Yes, That's an 'Only Murders in the Building' Joke) in Sleek White Gown
Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the building and Zendaya in Euphoria
All the Historic Nominees at the 2022 Emmys, Including Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and More
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stops Emmys in Song After Historic Win: 'My Voice Belongs'
Selena Gomez attends the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022
Selena Gomez Says a 'Lot of People Saw Something' During Wardrobe Malfunction at 2022 Emmy Awards
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Relationship Timeline
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS at West Hollywood Park on September 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Beyonce attends the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at the Seminole Ballroom in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation)
Beyoncé Sends Fellow Dreamgirl Sheryl Lee Ralph Flowers After Her Emmys Win: 'So Beautiful'
Nicholas Braun - Minutemen
Stars You Forgot Were in Disney Channel Original Movies
lizzo emmys
The Best Moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards